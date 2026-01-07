Innovation to support modern healthcare development

In Vietnam, the implementation not only helps modernise the healthcare sector, but is also linked to the goal of sustainable development, following the direction of Resolution No.72-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthrough innovation in protecting, caring for and improving people’s health.

Diagnostics plays a critical role in modern healthcare. According to experts, tests to detect disease, health status and infectiousness account for up to 70 per cent of clinical decisions, helping doctors to make accurate treatment decisions. However, the current budget for diagnostics accounts for only about 2-3 per cent of total healthcare costs, making upgrading testing infrastructure an urgent need.

In response to the need to improve diagnostic efficiency, since 2010, Roche has been providing pharmaceutical and in-vitro diagnostics with a mission to advance science and improve people’s health around the world. In Vietnam, it has pioneered the implementation of laboratory automation. Bach Mai Hospital is the first partner to apply this solution, shortening the test processing time from 3-4 hours to only 1-2 hours, even when receiving over 40,000 samples per day.

“Over 28 years working at the hospital, I have witnessed a long journey of modernising the testing equipment system,” said Dr. Dao Huyen Quyen, head of Biochemistry at Bach Mai Hospital. “During that journey, I appreciate the companionship and contribution of Roche Diagnostics Vietnam in implementing automation. These solutions have made an important contribution to improving operational efficiency, reducing errors and shortening the time to return results to patients.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, head of the Department of Testing at Hanoi Medical University Hospital shared, “IT is the management platform of modern smart laboratories. With Roche’s automation systems and advanced management software, the entire testing process is monitored in real time, from sample collection to result reporting. This represents an essential step in enhancing quality and efficiency in patient care.”

With nearly 60 years of presence in Vietnam and 15 years of pioneering laboratory automation, Roche has installed dozens of total laboratory automation systems in major hospitals and diagnostic laboratories nationwide, reaffirming its leading position in the diagnostics area.

Laboratory automation reflects Roche’s long-term commitment to modernising and strengthening healthcare for the people in Vietnam.

“Laboratory automation is not only about instruments and technology: it represents Roche’s enduring commitment to advancing healthcare systems,” said Ricky He, general manager of Roche Diagnostics Vietnam. “Roche is committed to advancing science and transforming healthcare by delivering innovative solutions. We are dedicated to providing excellent service that support healthcare professionals and stakeholders, thus advancing healthcare in Vietnam.”

Behind the success of the implementation of these automation systems is the hidden continuous contribution of Roche’s team from different departments, especially the professional service team. Ensuring the smooth operation of an automated laboratory system requires seamless coordination between hardware, software, data flow, and stringent operational processes. Modern medical device engineers need to understand not only the machines, but also have a firm grasp of clinical workflows, IT, data security, and systems thinking.

It is a steadfast journey in which Roche has continuously accompanied the healthcare sector, striving to address the burden of disease in society, particularly in diagnostics to jointly build a strong medical community and pioneering the application of scientific and technological advances to improve the quality of healthcare for the people in Vietnam.