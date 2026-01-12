Corporate

Honda launches electric two-wheeler, expands charging infrastructure

January 12, 2026 | 14:00
Honda has announced that it will begin sales of its new electric two-wheeler in Vietnam and Thailand starting this spring in a bid to capitalise on the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).
Honda launches electric two-wheeler, expands charging infrastructure

The fixed-battery electric two-wheeled personal commuter Honda UC3 (UC3) is equivalent to a 110cc class internal combustion engine (ICE) model. For its power source, the UC3 adopts Honda's first fixed-type lithium ion phosphate battery.

The UC3 employs “CHAdeMO for two-wheelers”, a charging standard based on the international specification recommended by the CHAdeMO Association. Two chargers, 1200W and 450W, are available to accommodate different charging environments.

The production of the UC3 began in December 2025 at Thai Honda Co., Ltd., and the UC3 will be supplied to both Thailand and Vietnam. In Vietnam, Honda plans to transfer to local production at Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. During 2026, it will establish a timely supply system aligned with the accelerated electrification of the country's motorcycle market.

In line with the UC3 launch, Honda will expand charging infrastructure for fixed-battery electric motorcycles in Vietnam and Thailand.

In Vietnam, Honda has started installing charging stations at Honda motorcycle dealerships in major cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang, targeting operation from June.

In Thailand, Honda will further increase the number of charging stations for CHAdeMO for two-wheelers, mainly at Honda motorcycle dealerships and shopping malls in and around Bangkok.

In parallel, Honda will continue to improve the usage environment for electric motorcycles powered by the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: battery. Expansion of Honda e:Swap BATTERY STATION installations will proceed at Honda motorcycle dealerships in Hanoi and Bangkok.

Honda Vietnam races ahead with electric product launches Honda Vietnam races ahead with electric product launches

Honda Vietnam, which accounts for 80 per cent of the motorbike market share in the country, has announced an electrification plan that will include both car and motorbike segments.
Vietnam leads ASEAN in EV market growth Vietnam leads ASEAN in EV market growth

Vietnam is emerging as a regional frontrunner in the transition to electric mobility, driven by rapid market growth and rising electrification.
From petrol to power: Vietnam's two-wheeler market embraces the green shift From petrol to power: Vietnam's two-wheeler market embraces the green shift

Vietnam's green mobility transition is gaining momentum as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers roll out large-scale trade-in programs to swap old petrol-powered motorbikes for electric models, backed by generous price incentives.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
honda EV EV charging stations Vietnam Thailand electric two-wheeler electric vehicles

