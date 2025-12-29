Corporate

Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title

December 29, 2025 | 13:06
(0) user say
On December 27 at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Vietnam conferred the title Labour Hero upon pioneering female entrepreneur Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, distinguished by her sustained and dynamic contributions across multiple sectors.
Vietjet chairwoman awarded Labour Hero title
State President Luong Cuong awarded the title Labour Hero to Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao

The honour pays tribute to a new generation of Vietnamese entrepreneurs – those who embody global integration, technological thinking, a spirit of service, and a strong aspiration to elevate the nation’s standing in an era of national rise.

Over more than three decades of dedication and contribution, Thao has left a profound mark on key pillars of the economy, including aviation, finance and banking, investment, and technology. Across all these fields, she has consistently pursued a clear philosophy: innovation to unlock resources, technology to lead trends, and growth that must go hand in hand with national interests, culture, and people.

Her initiatives and contributions have created new value for millions of customers, delivered efficient growth value for investors, generated hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and driven growth wherever she is present. Her community activities have had a positive impact, inspiring and motivating millions of people, especially young people, women, children, and vulnerable groups.

In aviation, she is the founder and leader of Vietnam’s first private airline, helping usher in a new era of socialised aviation services and deep international integration. Vietjet has not only enabled millions of Vietnamese to fly for the first time, transported hundreds of millions of passengers, but has also become a vital bridge for trade, tourism, investment and cultural exchange between Vietnam and the region and the world.

Thao’s impact extends beyond growth. It is reflected in her ability to address some of the most complex infrastructure challenges through a technological mindset. From initiatives to optimise airport operations and drive comprehensive digital transformation across aviation systems, to pioneering the application of biometric technologies in check-in procedures, technology-based testing solutions during the pandemic, and the rapid rescue of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange system, she has consistently chosen the more difficult path – one that delivers enduring value for the economy and society.

On the international stage, 2025 marked strategic global steps taken by Thao. Large-scale cooperation agreements and trade contracts with leading global corporations create growth momentum and contribute to balancing trade, strengthening partner trust, attracting investment and affirming the financial and management capabilities of the enterprise. The successful operations of Vietnamese airlines abroad have opened a new chapter in the aspiration to bring Vietnamese businesses deeper into the global value chain.

Alongside her business endeavours, she has consistently pursued a humanitarian mission. From social welfare programmes supporting women, children, and vulnerable groups, to educational initiatives and international scholarships, Thao has consistently upheld the principle that growth is only truly sustainable when linked to human development. She particularly emphasises the role of women, whom she calls "silent warriors", in building a prosperous and inclusive economy.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Thao said, “President Ho Chi Minh said during his lifetime that the patriotic emulation movement has led our country to unprecedented strides in the history of the nation, bringing about renewal in the country. President Ho Chi Minh’s spirit has guided me on my journey of building my businesses.”

The enterprises under her leadership have consistently built strong Party organisations, creating new advantages for launching and effectively implementing patriotic emulation movements, as well as responding to initiatives of higher-level Party committees. Employees have shown persistent dedication to these movements over several decades. The Party organisation has hundreds of Party members, while the Youth Union has tens of thousands of youth members and trade union members.

Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the airline manufacturer.
Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry Vietnamese women taking flight in aviation industry

Ahead of Vietnamese Women’s Day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Boeing co-hosted a seminar on sustainable human resource development in aviation, focusing on gender diversity and long-term workforce growth.
Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China) Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet has been honoured with the Gold Award at the 2025 ESG Transport Sustainability Awards in Taiwan (China) on December 12, marking a significant milestone as the airline celebrates 11 years since its inaugural service to the market.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
VietJet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao Labour Hero award

