Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet receives the Gold award for ESG transport sustainability in Taiwan (China)

The accolade recognises transportation companies that demonstrate leadership in sustainable development through long-term strategies, practical initiatives, and positive contributions to the community in line with global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Vietjet is the only international enterprise recognised at this year’s event.

Earlier the same day in Taipei, Vietjet held a ceremony commemorating 11 years of operations in Taiwan, expressing gratitude to passengers and partners for their continued support. Since launching its first Ho Chi Minh City–Taipei service on December 12, 2014, the airline has transported nearly 5.6 million passengers on direct routes linking Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc with Taiwanese key cities: Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

Vietjet is the only foreign enterprise honoured at the event

For 11 years of presence in Taiwan, Vietjet has offered safe, joyful flying experiences at cost-saving fares while helping strengthen economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Taiwan, Vietnam, and the region. The airline continues to pursue a sustainable development strategy built on science and technology and guided by ESG principles, contributing to a greener future for regional and global aviation.

Vietjet has recorded several notable sustainability achievements in recent years. In 2025, the airline and the University of Oxford jointly announced research findings offering new pathways for the aviation industry to achieve net-zero emissions. Vietjet is also accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and expanding its fleet with new-generation aircraft such as the A321neo, which reduce fuel consumption by 15–20 per cent compared to previous models.

As the first Vietnamese airline to publish an ESG report, Vietjet supports Vietnam’s international net-zero commitments. The airline has also been recognised by Airline Ratings with a Sustainability Award – one of only seven airlines worldwide to receive this honour.

Vietjet reinforces its footprint in Taiwan (China) with numerous activities

