Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

December 13, 2025 | 22:03
(0) user say
Vietjet has been honoured with the Gold Award at the 2025 ESG Transport Sustainability Awards in Taiwan (China) on December 12, marking a significant milestone as the airline celebrates 11 years since its inaugural service to the market.
Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)
Vietjet receives the Gold award for ESG transport sustainability in Taiwan (China)

The accolade recognises transportation companies that demonstrate leadership in sustainable development through long-term strategies, practical initiatives, and positive contributions to the community in line with global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Vietjet is the only international enterprise recognised at this year’s event.

Earlier the same day in Taipei, Vietjet held a ceremony commemorating 11 years of operations in Taiwan, expressing gratitude to passengers and partners for their continued support. Since launching its first Ho Chi Minh City–Taipei service on December 12, 2014, the airline has transported nearly 5.6 million passengers on direct routes linking Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc with Taiwanese key cities: Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)
Vietjet is the only foreign enterprise honoured at the event

For 11 years of presence in Taiwan, Vietjet has offered safe, joyful flying experiences at cost-saving fares while helping strengthen economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Taiwan, Vietnam, and the region. The airline continues to pursue a sustainable development strategy built on science and technology and guided by ESG principles, contributing to a greener future for regional and global aviation.

Vietjet has recorded several notable sustainability achievements in recent years. In 2025, the airline and the University of Oxford jointly announced research findings offering new pathways for the aviation industry to achieve net-zero emissions. Vietjet is also accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and expanding its fleet with new-generation aircraft such as the A321neo, which reduce fuel consumption by 15–20 per cent compared to previous models.

As the first Vietnamese airline to publish an ESG report, Vietjet supports Vietnam’s international net-zero commitments. The airline has also been recognised by Airline Ratings with a Sustainability Award – one of only seven airlines worldwide to receive this honour.

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)
Vietjet reinforces its footprint in Taiwan (China) with numerous activities
Vietjet adds 22 aircraft in a month for peak travel Vietjet adds 22 aircraft in a month for peak travel

Vietjet is set for its largest-ever fleet expansion this Christmas season, welcoming a wave of new aircraft as it steps up capacity for peak travel and international network growth.
Vietjet launches mega year-end ticket promotion Vietjet launches mega year-end ticket promotion

Vietjet will be offering millions of promotional tickets on December 12 with discounts of up to 100 per cent, giving passengers the opportunity to enjoy all domestic and international flight routes with Vietjet during the year-end holiday season and the New Year 2026.
Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Not a strange name on Southeast Asia's tourism map, Manila – the capital city of the Philippines – has Vietnamese travellers hunting for plane tickets.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet Taiwan (China) aviation flights ESG sustainable development

Related Contents

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

Schaeffler reports strong early output from Dong Nai solar project

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

SCG and seven member companies honoured in Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025

Cathay Petroleum pursues global expansion and ESG excellence

Cathay Petroleum pursues global expansion and ESG excellence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Legal framework completed for national digital transformation

Legal framework completed for national digital transformation

Students join fight against rabies, pioneering change for safer, civilised Hanoi

Students join fight against rabies, pioneering change for safer, civilised Hanoi

Promoting digital assets initiative in Vietnam

Promoting digital assets initiative in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020