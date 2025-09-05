Corporate

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

September 05, 2025 | 12:00
(0) user say
Vietjet has received the Sustainability Award 2025 from AirlineRatings, an organisation specialising in evaluating global airline services and safety.
AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

The first Sustainability Awards 2025 announced by AirlineRatings on September 4 aimed to honour airlines that have taken great strides to slash their environmental footprints. Among the seven global winners, Vietnam is among three low-cost airlines taking the lead in green aviation and environmental impact reduction towards sustainable development.

Vietjet is flying up front in Asia-Pacific with a new and modern fleet mainly consisting of A321neo aircraft, which save fuel, reduce carbon emissions, and lower noise significantly compared to the previous generation of aircraft. The airline has pioneered using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) alongside many fuel-saving operation solutions.

Vietjet is the first airline to release an environmental, social, and governance report for sustainable development in Vietnam. The airline has signed a cooperation agreement with Petrolimex Aviation to use the first SAF blended in Vietnam in accordance with the ISCC EU standard, meeting stringent sustainability requirements.

As of 2025, Vietjet had invested tens of billions of dollars to order 40 wide-body A330neo aircraft. The A330neo is the new generation of the A330 wide-body aircraft, which reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 25 per cent. At the same time, Vietjet has placed an order for an additional 100 A321neo aircraft to modernise its fleet, contributing to the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and the sustainable development of the global aviation industry.

AirlineRatings is used by millions of passengers from 195 countries. It has become the industry standard for safety and product rating. Vietjet has been ranked by AirlineRatings as one of the world's safest airlines for consecutive years and has maintained the seven-star safety ranking, the highest available, since 2018.

Petrolimex fuels Vietjet's first sustainable flights in Vietnam Petrolimex fuels Vietjet's first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Vietjet has taken a landmark step in Vietnam's aviation sector by becoming the first carrier to operate flights using locally produced sustainable aviation fuel.
Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet has begun construction of an Aircraft Maintenance Technical Center at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025 Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet has reported strong first-half results for 2025, reinforcing its international profile and Vietnam's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

By Thanh Van

Sustainability Awards 2025 AirlineRatings Green Aviation VietJet

