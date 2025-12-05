Corporate

Vietjet adds 22 aircraft in a month for peak travel

December 05, 2025 | 15:55
(0) user say
Vietjet is set for its largest-ever fleet expansion this Christmas season, welcoming a wave of new aircraft as it steps up capacity for peak travel and international network growth.
A new Airbus A321neo ACF, registered as VN-A580, has joined Vietjet’s fleet, strengthening the airline’s modern, fuel-efficient aircraft portfolio. The carrier expects to receive up to 22 new aircraft during the year-end period, a record expansion that will support rising passenger demand ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year and enable further international route development.

The new aircraft will be deployed across Vietjet’s operations, including nine Boeing aircraft for Vietjet Thailand and seven next-generation Airbus aircraft for its Vietnam-based fleet. The airline will also add four wet-lease aircraft to strengthen capacity during peak periods, alongside two COMAC aircraft continuing to serve Con Dao routes.

At a time when the global aviation industry is facing aircraft shortages, supply chain disruptions, and lengthy delivery delays, Vietjet’s ability to induct 22 modern aircraft within a single month highlights its strong financial position, operational capability, and growing stature on the international market.

The expansion reinforces Vietjet’s role as a regional aviation pioneer and supports its long-term strategy to enhance connectivity, facilitate cross-border travel, and drive economic links between countries.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

