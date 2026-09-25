Vietnam and Canada announce Strategic Partnership

Photo: VNA

Announced on September 24, the joint statement describes trade as a cornerstone of the relationship, largely facilitated by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Vietnam is Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN, and the statement notes significant potential to expand trade, investment, strategic business partnerships, and development cooperation.

The two leaders reaffirmed their support for the successful conclusion and implementation of the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible, which will serve as an important foundation to advance deeper economic cooperation between Canada and ASEAN.

Both sides also agreed to maximise the effectiveness of the Canada-Vietnam Joint Economic Committee and reaffirmed their support for the implementation, modernisation and expansion of the CPTPP. Additionally, Canada and Vietnam are supporting regional connectivity and rules-based trade through interest-sharing partners, the CPTPP Trade, and Investment Dialogues with the European Union and ASEAN.

Both sides also reiterated their support for a non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading system. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing internationally recognised labour rights and principles, decent work, and inclusive economic growth in accordance with relevant International Labour Organization (ILO) standards. The two countries also welcomed continued engagement at the ILO, the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and under the CPTPP.

These commitments aim to remove market access barriers and promote reciprocal market access, facilitate movement of goods and services between the two countries, supporting their businesses in deepening integration into relevant supply chains. Both sides welcomed efforts to increase two-way direct investment in Vietnam and Canada. Vietnam reaffirmed its readiness to create new advantages for Canadian businesses to invest and establish stable, long-term operations in Vietnam.

Efforts are welcomed to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Canadian provinces, territories and municipalities, trade and investment promotion agencies and business communities of both countries.

In addition, the importance of resilient, diversified, and trusted maritime and aerospace transport and supply chains was emphasised, and it was agreed that efforts would be made to remove market access barriers, facilitate growing trading volumes, enhance maritime resilience, and maintain supply chain continuity.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam and PM Carney also welcomed progress in bilateral transport cooperation, including the signing of the MoU on Maritime Transport Cooperation and aviation consultations earlier in September, which expanded air service capacity and further liberalised route schedules under the Vietnam-Canada Air Transport Agreement to enable direct air services.

Collaboration is vital to reduce emissions from maritime transportation. This includes advancing green shipping initiatives, such as the Pacific Multi-Port, Multi-Jurisdiction Green Shipping Corridor MoU, and exploring opportunities to support the development and deployment of low-carbon fuels and zero-emission technologies.

They also welcomed continued collaboration between civil aviation officials and key regional partners to expand targeted aviation security assistance across priority airports in Vietnam, advancing shared oversight and quality control.

Recognising the opportunities from digital transformation, AI, and advanced technologies, both sides committed to exploring cooperation in science, technology, and innovation through multilateral forums including APEC and ASEAN-led mechanisms. They also agreed to pursue sustainable digital transformation, secure digital ecosystems, improved infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data governance in line with domestic regulations and international law.

Cooperation through ASEAN mechanisms, including the ASEAN-Canada AI Connect Programme, is welcomed to build capacity, promote responsible AI governance, and support inclusive digital development. Both sides will also grow partnerships between universities, research institutions, and industry, supporting research collaboration, talent mobility, and innovation partnerships in strategic sectors such as STEM, AI, quantum technologies, and semiconductors. They agreed to support innovation and startup ecosystems and noted Canadian backing for upcoming symposiums on green innovation and sustainable entrepreneurship.

The Strategic Partnership is anchored in eight pillars: bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation; trade, investment, and economic cooperation; transport, supply chain management, and infrastructure; digital transformation, AI, advanced technologies, and innovation; energy security, environment, and sustainable growth; food security and agri-food; defence, security, maritime, law enforcement, and justice; and education, culture, and people-to-people ties.

Together, these pillars position Canada and Vietnam to address shared challenges and contribute to a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Canada pledges $81 million for initiatives in Vietnam Canada has committed $81.43 million in development funding to support initiatives in Vietnam, focusing on climate action, inclusive institutions and economic empowerment for vulnerable groups.

Vietnam and Canada sign initiative to support inclusive and sustainable trade Vietnam and Canada have signed a document on “Trade Support for Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Economic Growth” in Vietnam for 2026-2030.