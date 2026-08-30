Proactive disease prevention and personalised treatment: a new approach in the era of population ageing



The programme brought together leading experts in prevention, cardiology, endocrinology, respiratory medicine and immunology.

One of the topics discussed at the conference was the role of life-course immunisation. Experts noted that immunisation should be regarded as one of the important healthcare solutions to strengthen prevention against infectious diseases across all age groups, reduce the burden of disease and improve public health.

For adolescents, experts highlighted invasive meningococcal disease. The disease is caused by meningococcal bacteria, with common clinical manifestations including purulent meningitis and/or sepsis. This bacterium is classified into 12 different serogroups. The disease can progress very rapidly and may lead to death within 24 hours, with a mortality rate of up to 50 per cent if not treated promptly.

The conference was organised by the Vietnam Medical Association. Photo courtesy of GSK Vietnam

The disease is commonly seen in children under five years of age and adolescents aged 15 to 24 years. Approximately 25-32 per cent of adolescents and young adults carry N. meningitidis bacteria in their nasopharynx. This group serves as both the primary reservoir and source of transmission for meningococcal bacteria, while also being at a high risk of developing meningococcal disease.

As of July 30, Vietnam had recorded 53 cases of meningococcal infection, of which Ho Chi Minh City reported 20 cases, accounting for 37.7 per cent. Testing results from clinical specimens at the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City showed that meningococcal cases in the southern region in 2025 belonged to serogroup B.

The conference also discussed preventive approaches in healthcare for older adults as Vietnam enters a period of rapid population ageing. According to Vu Thi Thanh Huyen, head of the Department of Endocrinology – Musculoskeletal Medicine, National Geriatric Hospital, the growth rate of the older adult population far exceeds the overall population growth rate. Nearly two-thirds of people over 60 years of age have at least one chronic underlying condition, and among them, about half have multiple underlying conditions at the same time.

Underlying diseases are associated with a higher risk of infectious diseases and infections such as RSV, shingles, influenza or pneumococcal disease. Population ageing and the burden of chronic diseases underscore the need to strengthen preventive solutions for older adults and people with underlying conditions. In this context, proactive immunisation is an important component of a comprehensive healthcare strategy for people living with chronic diseases.

Vu Thi Thanh Huyen, head of the Department of Endocrinology – Musculoskeletal Medicine, National Geriatric Hospital, shared on population ageing and chronic diseases in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of GSK Vietnam

The conference also provided updates on advances in severe asthma treatment to help patients effectively control symptoms. Inhaled therapy continues to be regarded as the foundation of asthma and COPD treatment, with the goals of reducing exacerbations, maintaining stable disease control and improving quality of life.

Phan Thu Phuong, deputy head of the Department of General Internal Medicine, Hanoi Medical University, and director of Bach Mai Respiratory Centre, provided an update in the symposium on the era of biologics in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, with the participation of leading respiratory experts.

“For patients with severe asthma who do not respond to standard treatment, the treatment trend is personalisation with biologic therapy. Biologics are targeted treatments that can reduce the risk of asthma exacerbations, reduce the need for oral corticosteroids, improve physical and social functioning in general, and move towards asthma remission," Phuong said.

Phan Thu Phuong, deputy head of the Department of General Internal Medicine, Hanoi Medical University, and director of Bach Mai Respiratory Centre, shared insights at the conference. Photo courtesy of GSK Vietnam

Updates from the conference, together with insights from leading experts across specialities, indicate that amid the dual burden of infectious diseases, population ageing and non-communicable diseases, public health should be approached more comprehensively, combining proactive disease prevention, life-course protection, and optimised treatment for each patient group.

Through updates on scientific research and advances in prevention and treatment, GSK Vietnam is honoured to accompany the Vietnam Medical Association, the medical community and Vietnam’s healthcare sector in efforts to improve the quality of healthcare for people at every stage of life.

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