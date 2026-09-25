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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme

September 25, 2026 | 08:15
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On September 23, Coca-Cola Vietnam announced the launch of the 2026 edition of its “Our Bottles Can Live Many Lives” programme, supporting recycling in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Now in its fourth year, the programme is expanding its network of collection locations across universities, residential communities and selected Metro stations, in collaboration with participating organisations. The expanded network is intended to make packaging collection more accessible and support waste segregation at source.

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme
Young people check in at the BOTOL machine at metro stations. Photo: Coca-Cola

Launched in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 and expanded to Hanoi in 2025, the “Our Bottles Can Live Many Lives” programme provides designated locations where people can return eligible used plastic beverage bottles and aluminium cans for collection and recycling.

Over the past three years, the programme has worked with Tien Phong Newspapers, VECA, Duy Tan Recycling, GreenU, and BOTOL to support the collection and recycling of used plastic beverage bottles and aluminium cans.

In 2026, the programme is expanding its collection network across 30 collection points across universities, community locations, residential developments and selected and BOTOL collection machines at key Metro stations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The official launch of the programme’s fourth year took place at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Phenikaa University in Hanoi, with participation from representatives of Coca-Cola Vietnam, Tien Phong Newspapers, partner organisations, and hundreds of students.

Eligible recyclable plastic bottles and aluminium cans returned through the programme earn points that participants can redeem for specific rewards. Subject to the programme’s terms, eligible contributions also support scholarship funding for students facing financial barriers at participating universities.

According to Bui Dang Duyen Mai, representative of Coca-Cola Vietnam, the ‘Our Bottles Can Live Many Lives’ programme is one of the ways Coca-Cola Vietnam is working with participating organisations and communities to support the collection and recycling of post-consumer beverage packaging.

“By expanding collection locations across universities, residential communities and transport hubs, we aim to make participation more accessible and support waste segregation at source. We will continue working with participating organisations to strengthen local collection efforts and help deliver community benefits through the programme,” Mai said.

“Our Bottles Can Live Many Lives” supports The Coca-Cola Company’s global packaging strategy, which focuses on two interconnected pillars: design and partner to collect.

By 2035, the company aims to use 35 to 40 per cent recycled material in primary packaging, including plastic, glass and aluminium, and to help ensure the collection of 70 to 75 per cent of the equivalent number of bottles and cans introduced into the market annually.

In Vietnam, Coca-Cola is a founding member of Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam, a coalition of leading companies, recyclers, and government agencies working to accelerate packaging collection and recycling.

Since 2022, Coca-Cola has also introduced packaging innovations in Vietnam, including the “Recycle Me” message across its packaging portfolio to encourage collection and recycling efforts.

Coca-Cola Vietnam’s manufacturing facilities Tay Ninh, Danang, and Hanoi employ around 4,000 people, while creating thousands of indirect jobs throughout the company’s value chain.

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme
Students join the programme. Photo: Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Vietnam rides high in sustainability index Coca-Cola Vietnam rides high in sustainability index

Coca-Cola Vietnam was named among the top 3 most sustainable companies in 2023 and top 5 pioneering businesses in implementing a circular economic model at the CSI100 ceremony on December 13.
Coca-Cola Vietnam launches Tet 2026 campaign Coca-Cola Vietnam launches Tet 2026 campaign

Coca-Cola Vietnam has rolled out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign, highlighting co-creation and shared moments during Tet.

By Bichngoc

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Coca-Cola Vietnam bottles beverage packaging recycling Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City

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