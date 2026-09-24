USTDA funds study for major Vietnam AI data centre campus

Photo courtesy of USTDA

According to a statement on September 23, the move is aimed at keeping trusted US technology at the centre of Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding AI and cloud computing infrastructure. USTDA signed an agreement with Vietnamese technology company Stavian Hightech Infrastructure JSC to fund a feasibility study for the project.

The project would be one of the largest planned data centre campuses in Southeast Asia, located in Ho Chi Minh City. The USTDA-funded study will include the full suite of ancillary infrastructure the project requires, including power supply, cooling and connectivity.

“Vietnam is a growing hub for data and AI infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, and this partnership lays the groundwork for a landmark project built on trusted technology,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s deputy director.

“This project will help Vietnam meet its growing digital infrastructure needs while positioning US companies to deliver the technology and expertise that clients are seeking for projects like this.”

Stavian has selected Illinois-based Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. to conduct the study, which will develop a procurement framework, financial model, and master plan for the campus. It will also establish criteria requiring customers to use secure equipment. This comprehensive approach can help mobilise the financing needed to move the project towards construction, generating opportunities to deploy trusted US solutions to the project.

The campus is intended to attract hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure operators as the first major customers, including US firms. The project equips Vietnam with next-generation infrastructure that modern AI computing systems require, significantly expanding the country’s data centre capacity.

“Stavian Group is a leading infrastructure enterprise with four pillars: Industry, Technology, Energy, and Trade,” said Tony Dinh, CEO of Stavian Group. “Through Stavian Digital Park, we aim to help Vietnam attract more international technology investment and become a regional hub for AI and cloud computing. USTDA’s funding will enable Cushman & Wakefield to prepare a comprehensive, decision-grade, bankable feasibility study to guide investment decisions and support financing. We look forward to working with US companies whose innovation and technical expertise can help us build infrastructure that meets global customers’ needs.”

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