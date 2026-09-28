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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

iGarden releases K70 artificial intelligence pool cleaner in Australia

September 28, 2026 | 11:27
(0) user say
Outdoor technology manufacturer iGarden launched its K70 artificial intelligence pool cleaner in Australia to provide extended runtime and full-pool cleaning.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 September 2026 - Fairland Group's outdoor technology division, iGarden, announced the launch of the iGarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner, bringing extended runtime and whole-pool cleaning to Australian backyards. The K70 will be available for purchase in Australia starting September 30, 2026, at AUD $1,599 through the iGarden Official Store.

New iGarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner Launches in Australia

As Australia moves into the warmer months, backyard pools become popular spaces for swimming, family time and weekend entertaining. Keeping them clean, however, can mean frequent manual maintenance as leaves, dust and other outdoor debris accumulate. The K70 is designed to automate more of that routine work, giving homeowners more time to enjoy their outdoor spaces.

Up to 16 Days of Cleaning on a Single Charge

Powered by AI-Inverter technology, the K70 intelligently adjusts its operating power according to pool conditions and delivers up to 16 days of cleaning on a single charge. Its extended runtime reduces the need for frequent charging and hands-on intervention during the swimming season.

Whole-Pool Cleaning, From Waterline to Steps

The K70 is engineered to clean across the waterline, pool floor, walls, and steps. Its intelligent navigation helps the cleaner move across different pool surfaces, providing more comprehensive coverage for residential pools.

Powerful Pickup and Dual-Layer Filtration

The K70 combines Turbo 200% technology with a water flow of up to 22,000 LPH to tackle a wide range of pool debris, from large debris like leaves to fine particles. A 180 μm + 50 μm dual-layer filtration system helps capture debris across different particle sizes, while its 4-litre debris capacity allows for longer cleaning sessions with fewer interruptions to empty the collection basket.

Simple Touchscreen Control

An integrated touchscreen interface provides intuitive control directly on the device, bringing advanced pool-cleaning technology into a straightforward user experience. With long-lasting power, whole-pool coverage and high-capacity debris collection, the K70 is designed around a simple idea for Australian homeowners: less time cleaning the pool, more time enjoying the backyard.

Availability

The iGarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner is priced at AUD $1,599, with sales in Australia beginning September 30, 2026, via the iGarden Official Store.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Fairland Group

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TagTag:
iGarden K70 iGarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner

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