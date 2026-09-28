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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Honghu lotus root achieves top antioxidant rating in China Merchants report

September 28, 2026 | 11:23
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Industrial research by China Merchants Securities ranked Honghu lotus root first in antioxidant content among major producing regions in China.

HONGHU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – Honghu lotus root ranks first in antioxidant content among major lotus-root-producing regions, according to industrial report by China Merchants Securities (CMS), highlighting the ingredient's potential beyond traditional food and into functional food, superfood and biotechnology markets. Building on Honghu's nutritional profile and industrial scale, Huagui Group is expanding from lotus root and aquatic vegetables into functional ingredients, wellness products and biotechnology, while developing a broader global platform connecting China's aquatic resources with international food, health and commercial markets.

Huagui Group

As a global player in lotus root and aquatic vegetables, Huagui has established an international commercial network. The Honghu Lotus Root brand was valued at RMB 25.861 billion in 2025, reflecting its market position. Related products reach more than 50 countries and markets and are present in retail and food conglomerates channels including Costco and Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut. Co-headquartered in Beijing and Hubei, Huagui continues to expand sourcing, international distribution, private-label programs and cross-border supply-chain partnerships. The conference brought together the China Vegetables Association, representatives from Europe, the United States and South Korea, and international guests including a representative member from the Saudi royal family.

Alongside its commercial expansion, Huagui is strengthening its position in the biotech and superfood market. Honghu lotus root naturally contains dietary fiber, vitamin C, potassium and polyphenols. According to a report by China Merchants Securities (CMS), Honghu lotus root ranks first among major lotus-root-producing regions in antioxidant content. The report also notes that the output value of Honghu's lotus root industry is approximately five to six times that of Jiangsu, highlighting its nutritional profile and the scale of its commercial potential across plant-based nutrition, functional foods and health applications. Huagui is also establishing bio-extraction, functional ingredients and wellness products through its biotech business.

"Our strategy is creating a global ecosystem connecting aquatic plants, aquatic animals, food, biotech and longevity," said Melody Zhao, Executive Vice President of Huagui Group. "From natural resources to R&D, and from brand building to global shelves, Huagui is connecting China's aquatic industries with global consumers through products, supply chains and international channels."

Supporting this strategy is a diversified business platform built around four core sectors. Huagui Food anchors food manufacturing and supply, while Huagui Health develops functional foods, wellness products and higher-value ingredients. Huagui's e-commerce, commodities supply-chain finance and import-export operations connect digital channels, financing, global sourcing, international trade and private-label programs under its "Buy Global, Sell Global" approach. On the aquatic-animal side, Huagui's Fishery Joint Venture with Hubei Agricultural Development Group, a China Top 500 enterprise group, extends the platform into fisheries and large-scale open-water operations, covering approximately 666.7 million square meters of fishing and aquaculture waters.

From global food channels to superfoods, Huagui is building an integrated platform across aquatic plants and animals, creating opportunities in international food, biotech and commerce.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huagui Group

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