MIHAS Awards 2026 recognises global halal industry innovators in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2026 - The MIHAS Awards 2026, one of the key highlights of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026, concluded today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, recognising outstanding exhibitors that are shaping the future of the global halal industry through excellence, innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.



The 2026 edition marked an important evolution of the MIHAS Awards, with a stronger emphasis on future-ready business practices, emerging technologies, digitalisation, sustainability and inclusive growth. The awards recognised companies not only for what they have achieved, but also for how they are innovating, adapting and creating sustainable value in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven global marketplace.



A total of 13 awards were presented across three core flagship categories, namely the Excellence Awards; Innovation, Sustainability & Digitalisation Awards; and, for the first time, the Women in Export (WiEX) Awards.



Introduced for the first time in 2026, the WiEX Awards recognise exceptional women-led businesses across the Excellence and Innovation, Sustainability & Digitalisation categories, reinforcing MIHAS's commitment to promoting greater inclusivity and recognising the important contributions of women entrepreneurs and business leaders to the growth and internationalisation of the halal economy.



The 2026 awards placed greater emphasis on innovation, sustainability and digitalisation as drivers of competitiveness. In particular, the assessment recognised businesses that are leveraging digital solutions and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance products and services, improve business processes, strengthen market reach, and create new sources of value.



This broader approach reflects the changing nature of the global halal industry, where competitiveness increasingly extends beyond product quality and commercial performance to encompass technology adoption, responsible business practices, innovation capability and the ability to respond to rapidly changing market demands.



The MIHAS Awards 2026 were open to eligible Malaysian and international exhibitors participating in MIHAS 2026. Entries underwent a comprehensive and structured evaluation process, comprising pre-assessment and pitching sessions before an independent panel of judges. The pitching component provided applicants with an opportunity to demonstrate their business achievements, innovation capabilities, sustainability initiatives and use of digital technologies and emerging solutions.



To further strengthen the integrity, transparency and credibility of the awards, an independent external auditor was appointed to observe and validate the evaluation process.



The winners were announced at the official MIHAS Awards 2026 ceremony under the following award categories:

Product / Service Excellence Awards;

Product / Service Emerging Star Awards;

Product / Service Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation Awards;

WiEX Product / Service Excellence Awards; and

WiEX Product / Service Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation Awards.

Chairman of MATRADE, YB Dato' Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, said the evolution of the MIHAS Awards reflects the changing priorities of the global halal industry and the need for businesses to remain future-ready.



"The MIHAS Awards are no longer only about recognising excellence achieved today. They are also about recognising the capabilities that will shape the halal industry of tomorrow. This year, we have placed greater emphasis on innovation, sustainability, digitalisation and emerging technologies because these are increasingly important to how businesses compete and create value globally.



"The winners recognised today have demonstrated the resilience, creativity and forward-thinking capabilities needed to navigate a rapidly changing global marketplace. Through the MIHAS Awards, we hope to inspire more companies to innovate, embrace technology, compete internationally and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of the global halal economy," he said.



Chief Executive Officer of MATRADE, YBhg. Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof, said the quality and diversity of entries reflected the increasing sophistication and maturity of businesses within the halal ecosystem.



"The entries received this year demonstrate that businesses in the halal ecosystem are continuously evolving, innovating and adapting to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global market. What stood out this year was the increasing recognition of sustainability, digitalisation and emerging technologies as integral components of business competitiveness and long-term growth".



"The introduction of the WiEX Awards and the strengthened assessment framework further broaden the scope of the MIHAS Awards, while the independent validation of the evaluation process by an external auditor, reinforces our commitment to credibility and transparency. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their outstanding achievements and for demonstrating the dynamism and diversity of the global halal industry," he said.



Looking ahead, the MIHAS Awards will continue to evolve in line with developments across the global halal ecosystem, with greater recognition for businesses that demonstrate measurable impact, technological adoption, responsible and sustainable growth, innovation and international market potential.



The awards will continue to serve not only as a platform to celebrate achievement, but also as a catalyst for businesses to raise their standards, embrace new technologies, pursue sustainable growth and strengthen their global competitiveness.



The MIHAS Awards 2026 therefore marks more than a celebration of this year's achievements. It represents a continued commitment to shaping a more innovative, sustainable, digitally enabled and inclusive halal economy – and to recognising the businesses that are helping to build it.

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