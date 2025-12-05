Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

December 05, 2025 | 18:00
(0) user say
The School of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, in collaboration with GSK Vietnam, has held a seminar titled “Journey towards a Vietnam free from meningococcal group B disease”.

Held in Hanoi, the event aimed to update healthcare professionals on this dangerous disease and promote proactive prevention through vaccination.

Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

Meningococcal disease is a serious acute infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis, leading to meningitis and septicemia. The bacteria are classified into 12 different serogroups, which vary in distribution and prevalence depending on geography and time. The bacteria causing the disease often circulates silently in the form of invisible infections and that people can pass on to others who may then develop meningitis.

In Vietnam, cases of meningococcal disease are on the rise. According to data from the infectious disease surveillance software, from the beginning of the year to mid-September, 38 cases were recorded nationally, with a 45 per cent increase in the north and an 83 per cent increase in the south compared to 2024.

At the seminar, Nguyen Van Kinh, vice president of the Vietnam Medical Association and former director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said vaccination is one of the most effective measures to prevent several common types of bacterial meningitis, including meningococcal meningitis.

"The World Health Organisation aims to defeat meningitis by 2030 through a strategy focused on eliminating bacterial meningitis epidemics, decreasing cases of vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis, reducing mortality rates, and reducing disability while improving quality of life after meningitis due to any cause," Kinh said.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh Tuan, director of the Clinical Biomedical Testing and Scientific Services Centre at the Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City, shared, "The advancements in vaccine technology paves the way for new possibilities in meningococcal disease prevention. The new approach focuses on identifying conserved antigens expressed across multiple strains of group B meningococcal bacteria to provide a broad protection."

In addition to advanced technology, vaccine safety remains a top priority. The common side effects of routine vaccines may include pain, redness at the injection site, or fever.

“Although these post-vaccination reactions are typically mild for most vaccines, early recognition of abnormal signs and thorough pre- and post-vaccination counselling are crucial to ensure vaccination safety and build trust in the meningococcal immunity programme,” Tuan added.

Given the severity of meningococcal disease and the importance of prevention, healthcare experts are calling on parents, schools, and the media to join hands in spreading awareness and encouraging timely and appropriate vaccination.

Pham Thi My Lien, president of GSK Vietnam, said, "We believe that when communities unite to spread awareness and take action for health, we can write a new chapter, one where meningococcal disease is no longer a threat. Every dose of vaccination today is not only a shield against meningococcal disease, but also a foundation for Vietnamese children and adolescents to grow up healthy."

GSK: from treatment to prevention for healthy aging GSK: from treatment to prevention for healthy aging

Dr. Pham Thi My Lien, president of GSK Vietnam, spoke with VIR's Bich Thuy about the importance of adult vaccinations, one of the most effective interventions contributing to improving quality of life, reducing the burden on healthcare, the economy, and society.
GSK leads global forum to address respiratory health challenges GSK leads global forum to address respiratory health challenges

GSK hosted the third annual RespiVerse meeting on December 13-14 in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together renowned international speakers and healthcare professionals from 17 countries to address pressing challenges in respiratory diseases. The event focused on innovative solutions and collaborative strategies to advance respiratory health worldwide.
GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam

Antibiotic resistance is emerging as a major global health threat, prompting action in Vietnam to promote rational use of antibiotics.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GSK Vietnam healthcare disease prevention

Related Contents

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

Sandoz Vietnam doubles down to combat AMR in second year of campaign

Sandoz Vietnam doubles down to combat AMR in second year of campaign

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare

University of Medicine and Pharmacy develops vaccinology postgrad course

University of Medicine and Pharmacy develops vaccinology postgrad course

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector

Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020