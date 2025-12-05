Protect what’s next: towards a future free from meningococcal group B disease

Held in Hanoi, the event aimed to update healthcare professionals on this dangerous disease and promote proactive prevention through vaccination.

Meningococcal disease is a serious acute infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis, leading to meningitis and septicemia. The bacteria are classified into 12 different serogroups, which vary in distribution and prevalence depending on geography and time. The bacteria causing the disease often circulates silently in the form of invisible infections and that people can pass on to others who may then develop meningitis.

In Vietnam, cases of meningococcal disease are on the rise. According to data from the infectious disease surveillance software, from the beginning of the year to mid-September, 38 cases were recorded nationally, with a 45 per cent increase in the north and an 83 per cent increase in the south compared to 2024.

At the seminar, Nguyen Van Kinh, vice president of the Vietnam Medical Association and former director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said vaccination is one of the most effective measures to prevent several common types of bacterial meningitis, including meningococcal meningitis.

"The World Health Organisation aims to defeat meningitis by 2030 through a strategy focused on eliminating bacterial meningitis epidemics, decreasing cases of vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis, reducing mortality rates, and reducing disability while improving quality of life after meningitis due to any cause," Kinh said.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh Tuan, director of the Clinical Biomedical Testing and Scientific Services Centre at the Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City, shared, "The advancements in vaccine technology paves the way for new possibilities in meningococcal disease prevention. The new approach focuses on identifying conserved antigens expressed across multiple strains of group B meningococcal bacteria to provide a broad protection."

In addition to advanced technology, vaccine safety remains a top priority. The common side effects of routine vaccines may include pain, redness at the injection site, or fever.

“Although these post-vaccination reactions are typically mild for most vaccines, early recognition of abnormal signs and thorough pre- and post-vaccination counselling are crucial to ensure vaccination safety and build trust in the meningococcal immunity programme,” Tuan added.

Given the severity of meningococcal disease and the importance of prevention, healthcare experts are calling on parents, schools, and the media to join hands in spreading awareness and encouraging timely and appropriate vaccination.

Pham Thi My Lien, president of GSK Vietnam , said, "We believe that when communities unite to spread awareness and take action for health, we can write a new chapter, one where meningococcal disease is no longer a threat. Every dose of vaccination today is not only a shield against meningococcal disease, but also a foundation for Vietnamese children and adolescents to grow up healthy."

