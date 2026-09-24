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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

September 24, 2026 | 18:21
(0) user say
Amazon Kuiper has been licensed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology to establish a private telecommunications network for testing domestically-produced satellite internet equipment.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan presented the licence to Amazon Kuiper representative on September 23 in New York, in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

According to the licence, Amazon Kuiper Vietnam is authorised to establish a private telecommunications network using satellite transmission to test and verify the operation of customer terminal equipment, thereby evaluating the quality of products manufactured in Vietnam.

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan granted the license to Amazon Kuiper. Photo: MST

The network is established by connecting satellite systems with ground infrastructure in Vietnam, operating nationwide. According to regulations, the enterprise must comply with regulations on telecommunications, radio frequencies, technical standards, service quality, and information security.

The licensing provides a basis for Amazon to test equipment manufactured in Vietnam, contributing to the promotion of high-tech industries, expanding supply chains, and strengthening cooperation in developing next-generation connectivity infrastructure.

Amazon Kuiper Vietnam, established in 2024, is Amazon's legal entity in Vietnam specialising in satellite connectivity. Its Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, is a broadband network utilising over 3,000 low-orbit satellites, aiming to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to areas difficult to access by traditional infrastructure.

As part of the working visit to the US, on September 22, Minister Quan met with leaders of major groups, including Anthropic, Amazon, and Oracle. These corporations proposed various areas of cooperation with Vietnam in AI, data centres, supporting digital transformation for businesses, training and developing technology human resources, and exploring the possibility of establishing Centres of Excellence in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

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Vietnam Amazon Kuiper private satellite telecommunications network telecommunications network

Themes: Digital Transformation

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