Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Photo courtesy of Visa

According to a statement on September 23, during a week of US-Vietnam engagements in New York alongside the United Nations General Assembly, Visa participated in discussions on trade, investment, innovation, and digital transformation between Vietnam and the US, while also expanding collaborations with Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines to advance opportunities across tourism, travel, and digital commerce.

The engagements, attended by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam alongside senior government officials and business leaders from Vietnam and the US, reflected a shared focus on strengthening economic ties, advancing innovation, and creating new opportunities for growth.

For more than three decades, Visa has worked alongside government stakeholders, financial institutions, and businesses to help expand digital commerce, strengthen payment ecosystems, and connect Vietnam with opportunities locally, regionally, and globally.

“Vietnam has achieved remarkable progress over the past three decades, driven by continued investment, innovation, and international collaboration. Visa is proud to have been part of that journey, and we remain committed to supporting the country's next stage of growth," said Dung Dang, country manager of Visa Vietnam and Laos. "As Vietnam advances its ambitions to build a leading digital economy and strengthen its position as a destination for tourism, travel, and investment, we will continue investing in the partnerships, technologies, and capabilities that help businesses grow, enhance travel experiences, and expand participation in the digital economy.”

Visa's work in Vietnam supports national priorities around digital transformation, financial inclusion, and secure digital commerce. Through partnerships across the public and private sectors, Visa brings global expertise in payments, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, data analytics, AI, and digital identity to help strengthen Vietnam's digital ecosystem.

At a forum September 17 to discuss Vietnam's international financial hub ecosystem, Visa shared global perspectives on how trusted digital infrastructure can support financial innovation, attract investment, and strengthen Vietnam's connections with global markets.

The company continues to work alongside government, financial institutions, and industry partners to help build a secure, connected, and inclusive payments' ecosystem that supports innovation, investment, and broader participation in the digital economy.

Visa also supports businesses of all sizes through digital commerce and cross-border payment capabilities, helping Vietnamese enterprises connect with customers, suppliers, and opportunities around the world.

On September 23, Visa also signed MoUs with Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines to expand collaboration across payments, technology, and customer experiences.

With Sun Group, Visa will support digital tourism initiatives through its capabilities in payments, data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, and customer engagement. The proposed partnership builds on existing collaboration around Visit Vietnam, part of the national digital tourism ecosystem developed and operated by Sun Group, with government support and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Data Association.

Visa also aimed to expand its strategic partnership with Vietnam Airlines, building on cooperation established in 2023 across digital payments and travel ecosystem development, as well as commercial payments, loyalty, and co-branded card solutions. Together, the two organisations will explore opportunities to deliver more seamless and secure experiences for domestic and international travellers while strengthening Vietnam's connectivity with regional and global markets.

The upcoming Visa Commercial Travel Forum will further advance Visa’s focus on the corporate travel ecosystem, exploring how digital payments and commercial cards can help businesses respond to evolving economic conditions, optimise travel and entertainment spending, and unlock greater value from business travel.

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report Vietnam is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for Asia-Pacific travellers, as more prioritise familiarity, practicality, and flexibility in an evolving global environment, according to Visa’s 2026 Global Travel Intentions study on June 25.

Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai The UAE has expanded its pre-approved 14-day visit entry permit to programme to include Vietnamese nationals travelling with Emirates, allowing passengers to complete a streamlined online application before departure through VFS Global.