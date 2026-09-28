MIHAS showcase connects global exporters across 58 countries in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026 which is organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) from 23 to 26 September 2026, moved into its third day on a high note today, as it sets to meet its target number of visitors. This year's edition which features 2,000 booths alongside 1,700 exhibitors and 450 buyers representing 58 countries remains firmly on track to achieve its total target of 50,000 business visitors. As of day 2, the showcase has already drawn 30,000 visitors, demonstrating sustained local and international interest and poised to be the most attended Halal edition of MIHAS thus far.

Further cementing its role as a premier platform for tangible international partnerships, MIHAS 2026 witnessed the exchange of key strategic agreements, including a milestone Letter of Intent (LOI) between MATRADE and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM). This strategic collaboration establishes the Halal Development Officer (HDO) Programme under the Malaysia Halal Global Nexus (MyHGN) initiative, empowering MATRADE officers stationed worldwide to guide global industries on Malaysia's Halal ecosystem, strengthen international certification recognition, and drive Halal exports.GhaS was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on behalf of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur today. The strategic and inclusive importance of this national platform was underscored by the distinguished presence of key government leaders, from the Ministries and Agencies relating to the Malaysian Halal ecosystem. Their joint attendance reflects the highest level of Government commitment to positioning Malaysia as the premier global Halal hub, seamlessly aligning robust Shariah governance with international trade promotion.Hosted by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), GHaS serves as Malaysia's flagship platform for global Halal diplomacy, governance, and capacity-building. GhaS brings together Government certification bodies, relevant Government agencies, Islamic scholars, policy makers, and global industry leaders, in one platform to build technical capacity, streamline international compliance, and facilitate seamless market access for Malaysian companies.Beyond the showcase and business matchmaking, MIHAS 2026 offers a complete enablement ecosystem for Halal enterprises. MATRADE's Knowledge Hub delivers actionable market intelligence featuring industry leaders from DHL Express Malaysia, UOB Malaysia, and Farm Fresh Malaysia, while the Women in Export (WiEX) initiative showcases 80 women-led booths. Celebrating excellence across the ecosystem, the prestigious MIHAS Awards honours standout industry innovators, recognising exceptional achievements in product innovation, sustainability, and global market expansion.Since its inception in 2004, MIHAS has generated more than RM35.0 billion in export sales and drawn over half a million business visitors from around the world. Now in its 22nd edition, the showcase continues to chart new frontiers in positioning Malaysia at the heart of the global Halal economy.

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