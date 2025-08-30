Corporate

The Grand Ho Tram launches Libre Wellness Escape in collaboration with YSL Beauty

August 30, 2025 | 13:58
(0) user say
Nestled within Vietnam's premier integrated resort, The Grand Ho Tram, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion introduces the Libre Wellness Escape, a curated retreat developed in partnership with YSL Beauty.
The Grand Ho Tram launches Libre Wellness Escape in collaboration with YSL Beauty

Blending Fusion's expertise in holistic wellness with Ho Tram's serene natural setting, the new package offers guests an immersive journey of relaxation, style, and self-expression.

“At The Grand Ho Tram, we are committed to redefining the art of travel with experiences that go beyond relaxation,” said Timothy Tan, vice president of sales and marketing at The Grand Ho Tram. “The launch of Libre Escape, in collaboration with YSL Beauty, elevates wellness into a lifestyle statement and strengthens Ho Tram's position as a premier destination in the region.”

A sanctuary in nature

Surrounded by pristine forests and just steps from the beach, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion offers an atmosphere of calm and renewal. Its villas and residences feature open, nature-inspired designs that maximise natural light and sea breezes, inviting guests to fully embrace Ho Tram's tranquil spirit.

The highlight of the Libre Escape is the Residence Garden Pool category,– private villas set amid lush gardens with their own pools, designed for ultimate seclusion and comfort. Refined interiors of natural wood and stone open out to spacious balconies or terraces, framing views of verdant landscapes.

Guests also enjoy access to the wider Grand Ho Tram complex, including The Bluffs, an internationally acclaimed golf course, diverse dining concepts, entertainment facilities, and a private beachfront, ensuring a stay that balances indulgence and adventure.

The Libre Escape experience

The Libre Escape has been designed as a complete wellness journey. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a signature drink before settling into the Residence Garden Pool villa (or higher category). Mornings begin with breakfast in serene surroundings, followed by leisure and recreation across the resort's many offerings.

As the sun sets, the experience continues with a specially crafted afternoon tea for two, inspired by the elegance and free-spirited essence of YSL Beauty's iconic Libre fragrance. More than a culinary indulgence, each sip and bite becomes a moment of pause, reflection, and elevated living.

The Grand Ho Tram launches Libre Wellness Escape in collaboration with YSL Beauty

A signature gift from YSL Beauty

To mark the occasion, every Libre Escape guest receives an exclusive YSL Beauty gift basket, thoughtfully arranged with fresh flowers and a selection of the brand's premium fragrances. At its heart is Libre Eau de Parfum, a scent that embodies confidence and freedom with its bold, captivating notes. Guests are also treated to a set of curated fragrance samples, inviting them to explore the many dimensions of YSL's artistry.

This gift is more than a keepsake: it extends the spirit of the Libre Escape, ensuring that the memories of Ho Tram's natural beauty, moments of renewal, and indulgent rituals linger long after the stay.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip playing host to top events The Grand Ho Tram Strip playing host to top events

The Grand Ho Tram Strip, a 5-star complex located in Xuyen Moc district of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is continuing to host several national and regional events this year.
Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion the newest addition to the Grand Ho Tram Strip Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion the newest addition to the Grand Ho Tram Strip

The Grand Ho Tram Strip has unveiled its newest piece of the puzzle - Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion.
The Grand Ho Tram unveils endless fun and freedom with Quan Vui The Grand Ho Tram unveils endless fun and freedom with Quan Vui

The integrated complex, The Grand Ho Tram, proudly announced the launch of its vibrant new brand identity on December 2, with a vision for renewal and endless fun.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Grand Ho Tram YSL Beauty Libre Wellness Escape hospitality resort

