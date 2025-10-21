Tru by Hilton hotel awakens ecotourism potential of Hau Giang

Tru by Hilton Hau Giang City Centre in the heart of Hau Giang features comfortable guest rooms, and communal lobbies with space for work or socialising

Amid the dynamic development after Hau Giang merged with Can Tho, Vi Thanh retains its rustic features, making it a meeting place for those who want to find a connection with nature, with the community, and with themselves. Strategically situated in the the peaceful river delta region, Vi Thanh, once the centre of former Hau Giang province, appears as a new stop on the tourist map. Not noisy or rushed, this small city gives visitors a sense of closeness and relaxation, where every rhythm of life, every river, every market tells a story.

Vi Thanh is orienting to develop sustainable tourism associated with culture, cuisine, and community experiences. Traditional music festivals, rustic dishes such as linh fish braised in sugarcane, coconut-root pancakes, or cool sugarcane juice, are being promoted as spiritual specialities.

Tru by Hilton Hau Giang City Centre is located at 16A Nguyen Cong Tru, Vi Thanh City – a prime location just a few minutes from Hau Giang Industrial Park, Chien Thang Park, Chom Hom Market and local eateries such as Café Ho Sen just five minutes away.

From here, guests can easily connect to Can Tho International Airport, just over an hour's drive away, making Tru by Hilton a smart base for both business and leisure trips. From the hotel, it only takes a few minutes to stroll along the Xa No canal, enjoy local cuisine, or travel to famous attractions. The “workation” model – combining work and relaxation – is gradually becoming a new trend in Vi Thanh, where people find a balance between efficiency and peace.

Tru by Hilton Hau Giang City Centre offers a unique story about the hospitable people and the typical river and rustic sceneries of the Mekong Delta region. Photo: Linh Huynh

With 112 rooms ranging from 18 square metres (king or twin room) to 36 sq.m (king with sofa bed), each space is optimised with a flexible work desk, flat screen TV, and blackout curtains with wide windows to fully enjoy the sunrise and sunset. With an average room rate of VND880,000++ ($35++), Tru by Hilton Hau Giang City Centre is a smart stay choice for everyone.

Part of the Hilton brand – the world’s leading hotel group with more than 7,000 properties in 126 countries – Tru by Hilton is positioned as a youthful, modern, and affordable option, suitable for the flexible lifestyle of millennials and Gen Z. The Tru brand, launched in 2016 in the United States, currently has 318 hotels in operation globally and 274 projects in the pipeline, marking a boom in Asia with the first 14 properties in Vietnam – all expected to open before the end of 2025.