JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon unveils festive initiatives

This month, a European-inspired festive atmosphere, limited-edition luxurious gifts, and lavish feasts prepared by 5-star chefs, along with culinary experiences ranging from Asian to European cuisine at renowned restaurants, will all be introduced. The hotel brings one of the most unique, elegant, and refined Christmas settings in Ho Chi Minh City, allowing every guest to enjoy “the most wonderful time of the year” in their own way.

The highlight of this year’s Christmas season, JW Marriott Saigon introduces an entirely new experiential space, meticulously crafted right at the hotel’s frontage. The JW Christmas Chalet, inspired by the traditional Swiss wooden chalet, is designed entirely in timber to evoke an authentic Alpine charm.

At the JW Christmas Chalet, the festive season comes to life as guests explore a selection of elegant Christmas ornaments, traditional holiday pastries specially curated and crafted to luxury standards, and exclusive limited-edition gifts perfect for sharing the joy of the season.

Beyond shopping, guests can also take a quiet moment amid the city’s luxury and bustle, watching the lively crowds along Hai Ba Trung Street while enjoying a cup of coffee or a warm hot chocolate, capturing meaningful moments as the year 2025 draws to a close.

These exclusive experiences are available only at the JW Christmas Chalet and only throughout December.

At 6:30pm each evening, white snow will blanket the chalet, transforming the space into a fairytale-like scene, mystical yet poetic. This is the perfect moment for guests to capture unique snow-filled photos right in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the elements that makes the JW Christmas Chalet even more special is that the space was built directly by the hotel’s Engineering team, using repurposed decorative materials from previous installations. This showcases their skilled craftsmanship, creativity, and high-level artisanal spirit, while also reflecting the hotel’s long-term commitment to sustainable operations.

Refined gifts

One of the distinctive products that JW Marriott Saigon continues to unveil during this period is the Advent Calendar.

This premium creation embodies the traditional festive spirit with a touch of playfulness, inviting guests to count down to a peaceful Christmas Eve. Within the Advent Calendar are 24 small gift compartments, each containing a carefully selected surprise, which featuring special items exclusively crafted by the hotel’s leading teams or by trusted partners, all carrying the unique imprint of JW Marriott Saigon.

Owning an Advent Calendar gift set from the luxury JW Marriott hotel brand will undoubtedly be a delightful highlight in the final days of the year, as we anticipate the serene and joyful moments ahead.

The product is exclusively produced and available for purchase at the JW Christmas Chalet, priced from $108.

One of the most beloved highlights of the festive season is the refined afternoon tea experience. This year at JW Marriott Saigon, together with Pastry Chef Chayasit Ainaeam, promises to elevate this tradition right in the heart of the city.

With many years of expertise in the art of pastry at leading hotel brands, his arrival in Ho Chi Minh City marks a refreshing approach to the afternoon tea experience which bringing with him a distinctive “art of pâtisserie,” where each delicate pastry is not merely a light treat but a meticulously crafted work of art.

The afternoon tea experience will be introduced at JW Café this December, priced from $45 per set, including pastries and a selection of tea or coffee (service charge and tax not included).

Lavish festive feasts

Continuing the exciting experiences of the season, JW Marriott Saigon presents a diverse range of culinary offerings at its newly opened restaurant, JW Café. Located on the first floor, the venue is filled with natural light through its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bustling Hai Ba Trung Street, making it an ideal gathering place for festive celebrations.

JW Café offers an abundant culinary journey for Christmas and New Year, featuring a premium caviar canapé station, an array of premium seafood selections, and traditional holiday delights such as whole roasted turkey, pan-seared foie gras, French herb-crusted lamb rack, premium Australian bone-in beef ribs, and much more.

In addition, the restaurant’s seafood-on-ice station showcases crowd favourites including snow crab, Canadian lobster, flower crab, premium tiger prawns, and a variety of fresh international oysters.

Discover the exceptional dessert station filled with an array of handcrafted pastries designed to indulge the senses, including cinnamon-apricot pies, cinnamon ginger rolls, Christmas tree cakes, and a wide selection of other festive-inspired creations.

The festive buffet series for Christmas and New Year is priced from $75 per guest excluding tax and service charge. For the Christmas and New Year late-lunch experiences, guests may elevate their celebration with the opportunity to enjoy Taittinger Bathalzar Champagne, served from a 12L bottle, marking its first-ever appearance in Ho Chi Minh City.

Enjoy an Early Bird offer of 15 per cent for reservations, providing a rare chance to experience premium festive dining at exceptional value.

In addition to various luxurious personal experiences, JW Marriott Saigon also offers a comprehensive Year-End Party package for businesses and groups seeking an ideal venue for their year-end events. Whether it’s a corporate party, an employee appreciation programme, or an intimate gathering, the hotel provides a sophisticated setting and personalised service to transform any event into a memorable experience.

The year-end party package is fully inclusive, priced from $67 per guest, and features canapé starters, 2.5 hours of unlimited beer, mineral water, and soft drinks, personalised gifts for each guest, and tables adorned with fresh flowers. The package applies to a minimum of 40 guests, with terms and conditions attached.

