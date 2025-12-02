A season of warmth at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort

The first evening of the season feels almost cinematic. In the lobby, a Christmas tree shimmers in coral tones and oceanic gold, catching the light as children’s voices rise in song. Melody from the children’s choir drifts through the air, weaving into laughter, the delicate chime of crystal, and the quiet pulse of the sea beyond. For a moment, time seems to hold its breath and everyone with it.

Morning opens gently. At Sora & Umi, coffee mingles with the ocean breeze, and sunlight stretches lazily across the tables. Parents lean closer, speaking softly; a child’s laughter cuts through the stillness like a note of joy. The sea lies still, shimmering with a kind of knowing calm, as if aware that beauty, too, needs silence to bloom.

By noon, warmth fills the resort like a living rhythm. From Mercado, the scent of cinnamon and ginger spills into the air, carrying a trace of nostalgia. Children run barefoot on the sand, leaving little trails that the waves tenderly erase. In the lobby, handwritten letters to Father Christmas, messy yet hopeful, sincere, fill the wonder letter box with dreams. Adults slow down, surrendering to the gentle pace of the island. Some rest by the pool, book in hand. Others seek refuge in HARNN Heritage Spa, where lemongrass and ginger breathe calm into the skin, where stillness feels like a form of grace.

Then twilight, the hour when the island seems to exhale, arrives. Bonfires spark along the beach, dancers move with the rhythm of drums, and the sea glows as though lit from within. Guests gather close, their faces illuminated by firelight. The night becomes a hymn of movement and warmth, a communion between flame and ocean, between strangers turned companions beneath the stars.

The most heartwarming and eagerly awaited moment comes on December 24, when families gather by the Oasis Pool. Children with bright eyes and restless excitement hold tightly to their parents’ hands as anticipation fills the air. Then, as if stepping out of a dream, Mr and Mrs Christmas arrive across the sand in their familiar crimson suits, smiling with warmth and joy. They bend to greet each child, lifting them gently, arms filled with gifts for the island’s little dreamers. In that moment, magic feels utterly real; tender, innocent, and alive.

At LAVA, dinner is poetry made edible. Candlelight ripples across coral-inspired walls, and each dish arrives like a love letter to the sea; delicate, deliberate, full of care. The chefs work quietly, almost reverently, creating flavours that speak of memory, salt, and flame. The world narrows to a table, a shared glance, a moment suspended.

On December 31, the garden transforms into a shimmering landscape of light, welcoming the Tropical Grandeur New Year’s Eve Gala. Beneath the open sky, a lavish buffet of seafood, flame-grilled meats, and exquisite desserts is laid out with care, surrounded by music, artful performances, and applause that rises like the tide. Glasses are refilled, laughter circles the tables, and the night glows with an easy warmth, as if the entire island were holding its breath in celebration.

When the festivities drift upward to INK 360, Phu Quoc’s highest rooftop bar, the rhythm continues between sea and stars. Then the first spark bursts open across the sky, followed by a cascade of colour. Fireworks bloom above the sea, brilliant and fleeting, reflecting in every gaze. In that luminous instant, as one year slips gently into the next, the world feels both magnificent and still; a beauty that glows, then lingers, quietly, in the heart.

As the colours fade and the night yields to a tender hush, the island exhales. The waves reclaim their rhythm, carrying whispers of the celebration into the dark. Soon, dawn arrives softly, brushing the sea in strokes of gold. The beach stirs once more, calm and unhurried. Guests cycle leisurely along the resort’s winding paths, basking in the gentle warmth of sunlight as it glazes their skin like honey. Children chase kites into the wind, their laughter mingling with the hush of the tide. The joy lingers, softer now, but tucked deep into memory.

Every festive season at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is a story of the heart written in salt and sunlight, held in the warmth of shared moments. The resort’s starfish silhouette is more than a symbol; it is a promise that whoever arrives here will leave with a part of the island still glowing within them, golden as the sea itself.

Escaping to the tropical Phu Quoc Island Honoured to be Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2022 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is one of the signature landmarks on the emerald Phu Quoc Island.

A memorable escape at InterContinental Phu Quoc InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort will be a destination that holds you tight from the warmest moments beside your dearest ones to the sincerity of its sumptuous Lunar New Year dining and savoury delights as you sip on aromatic tea or Vietnamese drip coffee. Usher in the Lunar New Year with bountiful culinary events designed for multi-generational sharing and fun daily activities for the entire family.

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification A global benchmark for luxury and sustainability has been set at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, which has earned the Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED™ certification from Forbes Travel Guide.