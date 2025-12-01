Hilton and Sun Group lead Vietnam’s next wave of premium travel

Maria Ariizumi, Hilton’s Vice President of Development for Southeast Asia. Photo: Hilton

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has seen a rapid recovery and an increasing presence of international brands. How do you assess the market’s prospects going forward?

Vietnam offers significant growth potential across all segments, and Hilton is actively exploring opportunities nationwide.

For the luxury segment, opportunities lie in two distinct directions. First are the established markets, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, and Phu Quoc, where strong demand exists for globally recognised, branded products. Well-travelled guests want to explore new destinations while enjoying familiar, high-quality experiences. To meet this demand, Hilton is set to launch Waldorf Astoria Hanoi in 2027, and recently announced new Conrad properties in Hoi An and Phu Quoc.

The second direction is Vietnam’s emerging destinations. Luxury travellers seeking discovery and authentic experiences often prefer unique, culturally immersive properties rather than large, established brands. Hilton leverages its collection brands to partner with properties that have their own identity and story, often located off the beaten path, providing one-of-a-kind experiences.

Vietnam is arguably one of Hilton’s most important markets in Southeast Asia. Strong GDP growth at 8.5 per cent this year, a rapidly expanding middle class, and rising tourism demand make the market particularly promising. Relaxed visa policies, improved airport access, and infrastructure developments, including highways, railways, and urban transit, enhance connectivity across the country.

These factors allow Hilton to cater to a wide range of luxury travellers, combining globally recognised brands with culturally authentic, boutique experiences in both established and undiscovered destinations.

With Vietnam’s tourism ecosystem evolving rapidly, including new hospitality projects and improved air connectivity, such as the upcoming Phu Quoc Airline, how does this impact Hilton’s investment, outlook, and destination strategy in the country?

This has shaped our outlook on the market, particularly given the strategies we’ve observed from hotel investors in Vietnam, a market that is still growing, evolving, and maturing. Developing a hotel in a tier-one destination can be relatively straightforward, but emerging destinations present both opportunity and challenge.

There is significant tourist demand, yet creating a sustainable business environment requires more than building a standalone property. Without adequate infrastructure and supporting ecosystem, it is difficult to deliver a truly international-level experience.

Take Phu Quoc and Sun Group as an example. They first addressed accessibility by developing the airport and launching a new airline, ensuring that travellers can reach the destination easily. The next challenge is the guest experience. A beautiful resort alone is not enough to encourage repeat visits.

Travellers increasingly seek experiences beyond the hotel, high-quality local dining, cultural attractions, entertainment, and activities. Sun Group has worked to build this full ecosystem, allowing visitors to enjoy a 360-degree experience of the destination, both inside and outside the property.

Looking at Vietnam in comparison with other regional tourism destinations, the country has made remarkable progress over the past five years. As the country continues to strengthen its connectivity and competitiveness, its pace of development is arguably faster than any other market in the region.

These improvements are what make Vietnam such an exciting market. Within the next few years, the combination of infrastructure, accessibility, and enhanced destination experiences is expected to attract a growing number of travellers, creating significant opportunities for the hospitality sector.

Hilton is a global hospitality brand and Sun Group a leading local developer. What makes this partnership strategic, and how has Hilton adapted to Vietnam’s market and cultural context?

Hilton is a globally recognised brand and operator, while Sun Group is one of Vietnam’s leading real-estate developers, making this partnership a natural fit.

The partnership is strategic because Vietnam is still in a growth stage, with markets that have significant room to mature. To grow at the pace we envision, it is essential to seize this opportunity with a partner that shares the appetite, speed, and mindset to develop destinations in emerging markets. Without these qualities from a local partner, it would be difficult to capitalise on the momentum and expand Hilton’s presence in Vietnam effectively.

A key insight for the future is that travellers no longer seek a global brand that could be anywhere, they value experiences that are locally authentic and culturally immersive. This is where Sun Group’s expertise is invaluable. Deeply embedded in the local market, they understand what regional travellers expect.

The strategic signing agreement to develop tourism destinations in Vietnam was held by Sun Group and Hilton on 7 October in Phu Quoc. Photo: Hilton

When we launched our first property with them in Phu Quoc under the Curio Collection, it was as much about building trust as it was about development. Sun Group provided critical insights into what would succeed in that market, while we contributed our global hospitality expertise. This collaboration was an important learning experience, helping us understand what it takes to succeed in Vietnam and what travellers here are truly looking for.

That trust and collaboration were central to the success of our first project and cemented our decision to continue working with Sun Group. Together, Hilton’s global assets and Sun Group’s local knowledge allow us to deliver outstanding guest experiences and create truly distinctive destinations in Vietnam.

How will Hilton redefine guest experiences in Vietnam with Conrad and LXR, balancing global standards with each Sun Group destination’s local culture and character?

We work closely with owner partners such as Sun Group to combine Hilton’s global standards with their local expertise and authenticity, capturing opportunities across Vietnam’s diverse, high-growth markets. This approach is especially critical for our luxury brands, including Conrad and LXR, which deliver the immersive, experience-led stays today’s travellers expect.

As we continue to redefine luxury in Vietnam and the region, we monitor trends to anticipate guest needs and refresh services, partnering with renowned experts and introducing innovative solutions. At the same time, we invest in our team members through tailored training programmes, empowering them to deliver the exceptional service that defines our luxury brands.

Each Hilton brand has a clear identity, allowing us to deploy the right properties in the right markets with the right partners. Conrad, with its purposeful service and bold design, connects globally minded travellers to local culture and will set new standards for luxury hospitality in Phu Quoc.

LXR Hotels & Resorts, our collection of independent luxury properties, celebrates the uniqueness of each location through immersive experiences and personalised service, making it a natural fit for Danang, where our debut property offers an intimate retreat rooted in the city’s cultural richness and natural beauty.

Looking ahead to 2030, how does Hilton plan to grow in Vietnam, expand partnerships, and prioritise key market segments?

Vietnam has long been a key part of Hilton’s growth journey in Southeast Asia, and we are well-positioned to lead the next chapter of the country’s hospitality expansion. We are on track to double our footprint, with 21 trading hotels and 22 more in the pipeline.

As Vietnam’s tourism landscape evolves, we are growing alongside demand, deepening our presence in gateway cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, scaling across leisure destinations including Phu Quoc, Danang, and Quang Ninh, and expanding into emerging secondary cities.

Conrad Phu Quoc, Hilton Phu-Quoc & DoubleTree by Hilton Phu Quoc. Photo: Hilton

Our growth is driven by a diverse brand portfolio and strong partnerships with owners, giving us the scale and agility to meet varied guest demand across all segments. The multi-brand development with Sun Group in Phu Quoc, comprising Conrad, Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton, exemplifies this approach. By offering differentiated experiences across our brands, we can serve a broad spectrum of travellers while supporting Phu Quoc’s rise as a premier MICE destination, particularly ahead of APEC 2027.

Ultimately, our goal is to serve any guest, anywhere, for any travel need. Together with partners like Sun Group, we continue creating world-class destinations that blend international standards with authentic Vietnamese character, delivering lasting value for both guests and owners.

