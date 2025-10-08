Hilton grows luxury portfolio in Vietnam with Sun Group

Announced on October 7, the new agreements will introduce Hilton’s luxury brands – Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton – to new destinations in Vietnam, while further extending the presence of its flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand nationwide. The collaboration marks a major step in Hilton’s strategy to meet rising demand for high-end hospitality experiences across the country.

"Vietnam has long been a key part of Hilton's growth journey in Southeast Asia, and our expanded partnership with Sun Group marks a pivotal moment in that trajectory," said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton. "From luxury to lifestyle and full-service offerings, these new hotels will introduce a diverse range of experiences across Vietnam, catering to the growing demand for high-quality hospitality in one of Asia's most dynamic markets."

"By introducing Hilton's world-class brands to Sun Group's flagship destinations in Quang Ninh, Danang, and Phu Quoc, we are setting new benchmarks for integrated resorts that unite cultural authenticity, natural beauty, and global standards of hospitality," said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman, Sun Group.

The five new properties will span the north, central and south of Vietnam. Accordingly, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a hand-picked collection of independent and spirited luxury properties, makes its brand debut in Vietnam with an intimate 80-room retreat along the Danang riverside. This marks the brand's first entry into the country, expanding its global footprint to more than 30 trading and pipeline properties worldwide. Nestled on Dao Xanh, a serene island on the Han river, the hotel offers a luxurious base to explore the heart of Danang, a vibrant city known for its cultural richness and natural beauty.

Conrad Phu Quoc, Hilton Phu Quoc, and DoubleTree by Hilton Phu Quoc will anchor a major hospitality and event precinct being developed for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Set within a multi-brand property cluster, the development reflects Phu Quoc’s rise as a premier destination for world-class meetings and events. Scheduled to open in 2027, the three hotels will collectively offer 1,500 rooms – ranging from Conrad Phu Quoc’s 250 locally inspired, contemporary spaces, to Hilton Phu Quoc’s 500 modern, elevated rooms, and DoubleTree by Hilton Phu Quoc’s 750 thoughtfully designed accommodations – each delivering a distinctive experience for today’s travellers.

Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort, opening before the end of this year, will bring Hilton's signature hospitality to northern Vietnam, a region well-known for its naturally rich mineral hot springs. The wellness-focused resort, situated near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Halong Bay, will feature 216 rooms and villas, complemented by amenities such as public mineral baths, sauna rooms, private onsens, and a holistic spa, promising a truly unique wellness experience.

Vietnam currently holds Hilton's third-largest portfolio in Southeast Asia with 21 trading hotels. With the addition of the five newly signed properties, Hilton is set to double its trading supply in Vietnam, growing its development pipeline from 16 to 21, reinforcing its position as a key market in Hilton's growth trajectory in the region.

"Expanding our existing partnership with Sun Group to bring more properties and new brands to Vietnam just shows the confidence owners place in Hilton's world-class brands and robust commercial engine," said Alan Watts, president of Asia-Pacific in Hilton. "We are now on track to double our presence in Vietnam, with a footprint that stretches from Quang Hanh in the north to Phu Quoc in the south. This signing reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and its importance as a strategic growth driver for our expansion across Asia-Pacific."

