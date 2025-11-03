Radisson Hotel Group expands world-class hospitality across Vietnam

What’s your assessment of Vietnam’s hotel industry and the key drivers of its growth?

Vietnam's hospitality industry is booming. As record numbers of travellers flock to all parts of the country, they need high-quality accommodation from trusted brands to meet their needs. That's why Radisson Hotel Group is working closely with our local partners to meet this rising demand.

In 2022, we strengthened our operations in Vietnam by establishing a dedicated business unit in Ho Chi Minh City. This has helped advance our development strategy through closer collaboration with local owners and partners. Now, we are moving into the next phase of this strategy: acceleration.

As of the end of 2024, we had five exceptional properties in Vietnam, including Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, Radisson RED Danang, Radisson Hotel Danang, and Radisson Resort Phan Thiet.

This year, we are steadily increasing our national portfolio while also introducing industry-leading technology and creating job opportunities for talented professionals across the country.

This accelerated phase of expansion began in April, when Radisson Hotel Group celebrated the opening of two new properties: Radisson Resort Mui Ne, a 126-key beachfront retreat nestled on the shore in Binh Thuan province, and Radisson Blu Hotel, Halong Bay, a striking 30-story, 352-key waterfront hotel just moments from Bai Chay Beach and the main cruise port.

Also in April, we celebrated the signing of Radisson Hotel Westlake Hanoi, which marked the group's entry into Vietnam's capital city, with 182 rooms and suites, 800 square metres of event space, and a rooftop bar that frames views of West Lake.

Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh

How is Radisson Hotel Group attracting top local talent amid its strong growth in Vietnam?

The group's rapid growth in Vietnam is creating employment opportunities for talented local people across every department, from entry-level positions to executive management roles.

According to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism jobs in Vietnam, including those in the hospitality sector, are projected to reach 5.96 million, accounting for one in nine jobs nationally.

In line with the launch of our new hotels and resorts this year, Radisson Hotel Group has recruited hundreds of new team members to deliver our unique “Yes I Can” service philosophy. With a structured roadmap to help every associate achieve career progression and maximise their potential, with no glass ceiling, hotel professionals can embark on highly rewarding long-term careers.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to innovate and stay at the cutting edge of the industry, with exciting new solutions including AI-embedded technology, digital room keys, an e-concierge, immersive VR training, housekeeping robots, and more, all designed to enhance our guest experiences and drive greater performances.

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet

What are your expectations for Vietnam’s tourism growth as international arrivals rise and infrastructure improves?

Radisson Hotel Group remains confident that Vietnam's travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors will grow from strength to strength. International visitor arrivals continue to soar, reaching 15.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 21.5 per cent jump from the same period last year. This is driving a surge of new hotel development, with more than 36,000 new guestrooms under construction nationally, the third-highest total in Asia-Pacific, following China and India.

With our dedicated Vietnamese development team offering local expertise, supported by a global sales, marketing, distribution, and loyalty network, cutting-edge technology, training, and a portfolio of 10 distinct brands ranging from upper-mid scale to lifestyle-luxury, Radisson Hotel Group is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of owners, developers, guests, and partners in Vietnam, now and for many years to come.

