TD CASA and the rise of bespoke interior design in luxury living spaces

As the premium customer segment expands, the need for tailor-made solutions, where every element from modules, materials, structure, and proportions to functionalities is optimised for the context and the customer's real usage habits, is rapidly increasing. Instead of relying on mass-produced designs, clients now prioritise flexible architectural solutions that adapt seamlessly to their space, ensure long-term aesthetics, and remain unaffected by short-lived market trends.

In this context, TD CASA has quickly positioned itself as a high-end boutique interior brand, distinguished by its expertise in designing and executing bespoke interiors. The showroom, launched in late November at Saigon Marina IFC, one of Ho Chi Minh City's architectural landmarks, was conceptualised as an “experience-based showroom”, allowing clients and architects to engage directly with materials, product structures, and surface-finishing solutions.

This immersive space also enables the evaluation of craftsmanship quality, material compatibility under natural lighting conditions, and international-standard techniques in metal, veneer, stone, and resin finishing.

CEO Tran Duc Trung presents the TD CASA brand

Four foundational pillars shape the distinctiveness of TD CASA. The first lies in the manufacturing strength and finishing capability of Tran Duc Group, a company with 25 years of experience producing furniture for international hospitality projects.

With more than 12 hectares of factory space, production lines optimised to American and European standards, and an export capacity of over 240 containers per month, Tran Duc Group provides a robust industrial foundation that enables TD CASA to ensure durability, material stability, and superior surface finishing tailored to Vietnam's climate, qualities that fully imported products often struggle to meet.

The second pillar is Verita Living, an ultra-premium furniture line that embodies the spirit of Italian design. The collaboration between Italian designer Alberto Pozzoli and a team of Vietnamese engineers and artisans has created a hybrid model that blends refined design with standardised production.

This approach shortens manufacturing timelines and reduces logistics and transportation costs, while still ensuring adherence to Italian standards of proportion, form, detailing, and aesthetic expression. It is a highly effective solution for projects that demand exceptional finishing quality without compromising on construction schedules.

The third pillar is TD Galleria, a dedicated material library developed as a true material lab. This space brings together a wide range of carefully curated materials, including metals, veneers, natural stone, and wall coverings sourced from reputable partners around the world.

TD Galleria offers architects and designers an intangible point of reference during the creative process, supporting material board development, assessing compatibility across textures, and enabling experimentation with diverse combinations in one cohesive environment. While this model is widely adopted in Europe and the US, it remains relatively new in the Vietnamese market.

The showroom space

TD CASA is the first company in Vietnam to invest in and operate a fully furnished model apartment series designed to JW Marriott standards at Grand Marina, The Sea tower. This long-term initiative allows clients and partners to immerse themselves in a completed living environment, evaluate the quality of the interior in real conditions, and experience the first-hand craftsmanship.

It also serves as an effective and highly visual tool that provides clarity and convenience for both partners and customers during the decision-making process.

The convergence of these four elements, the manufacturing expertise of Tran Duc Group, the Italian design spirit of Verita Living, and the open material library of TD Galleria, has shaped a distinctive brand in the high-end interior segment. TD CASA does not simply offer products; it delivers a complete interior solutions ecosystem where every piece carries a story, every material is carefully curated, and every space is crafted to reflect the unique identity of its owner.

In an era where the home is more than a living space, it is a reflection of lifestyle, TD CASA is setting a new benchmark: one defined by individuality, timeless aesthetics, and enduring value.

