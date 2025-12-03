Fusion launches festive wellness and dining packages in Vietnam

Travellers to Southeast Asia can discover holiday season highlights at Fusion hotels, from festive dining to wellness retreats. The luxury wellness chain has unveiled a range of seasonal offerings at its properties, including curated dining experiences, spa treatments, and holiday festivities. The brand’s customer loyalty scheme, Fusionlife, launched last year, provides travellers with exclusive benefits such as up to 25 per cent discounts and access to the best rates.

Fusion Resort & Villas Danang welcomes the festive season with open-air beach BBQs, a sparkling Christmas Eve buffet at Fresh restaurant and a refined set menu at Char, a joyful Christmas Day feast and a dazzling New Year’s Eve countdown under the stars. Daily complimentary wellness awaits in-house guests from December 24 to January 1, including Fusion flow yoga, aerial yoga, guided meditation, and Tibetan sound healing, which invite deeper breathing and gentle renewal.

Guests can complete their wellness reset with Maia Spa’s signature Sage Serenity Ritual. Families can participate in lantern-making, visits from Santa, and endless play between beach and pool.

Not far from the world heritage site of Hue, Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion, nestled in the nearby misty mountains, becomes a sanctuary of healing and renewal this festive season.

Guests are invited to restore balance through mineral-rich hot springs, traditional Japanese 'onsen' and thoughtfully curated retreats, and can choose the 'Live It Up with Onsen' rejuvenation package or the 3-to-5-day 'Return to Wholeness' journey of yoga, meditation, and spa therapy.

Festive semi-buffet dinners will be served at Madame Chau Restaurant on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, while the cool mountain air and warm onsen waters create lingering moments of peace and heartfelt restoration.

In the south central coastline, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh with lavish buffet feasts showcasing fresh seafood, premium cold cuts, roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham and decadent desserts, accompanied by live entertainment and vibrant seaside décor. The resort will offer exclusive Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Countdown buffets.

Meanwhile, Maia Resort Quy Nhon and The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon celebrate the spirit of togetherness this festive season, with shared hot-pot dinners, Christmas card decorating, relay races, treasure hunts, and cosy movie nights. The highlight arrives with a traditional family Christmas: a magnificent Gala Dinner at MIXE restaurant on December 24 and 25 featuring live music and festive flavours, followed by a spectacular New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31 with a lavish buffet, captivating performances and dazzling fireworks over the sea.

Towards the south, Fusion Suites Vung Tau transforms into a glowing haven of lights and joyful melodies as guests are invited to craft gingerbread houses, decorate Christmas trees, and wander the enchanting Fairy Christmas Village in the lobby. The celebration peaks with a heartwarming Christmas Buffet.

Every experience is designed to awaken emotions, rekindle belief in magic, and create lasting holiday memories along Vung Tau’s beautiful coast.

And finally, in the bustling hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Fusion Original Saigon Centre celebrates the 2025 festive season with Holidays in Polygons, a bold and imaginative concept inspired by geometric beauty and the spirit of creative exploration. This year, each shape becomes a story, each angle a spark of wonder – transforming the heart of Ho Chi Minh City into a vibrant playground of colour, connection, and celebration.

On December 31, guests are invited to indulge in an elevated New Year’s Eve Dinner at Miss Thu Restaurant, where culinary craftsmanship meets contemporary Ho Chi Minh City character. As the night goes on, the festivities shift to the Countdown Party from 9PM, setting the stage for an unforgettable finale to the year. Guests will be welcomed with a curated canapé menu – bite-sized creations crafted for mingling, sampling, and celebrating in style.

Expect a night of live DJ performances, immersive lighting, and a visual symphony that brings the Holidays in Polygons narrative to life. As the clock strikes midnight, guests can enjoy a breathtaking view of the city's fireworks, toasting to the new year in the buzzing urban centre, surrounded by panoramic cityscapes, electrifying beats, and a collective pulse of anticipation.