Phu Quoc celebrates passion as well as family pride

On the golden stretch of Bai Truong, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort rises like a whisper of elegance between earth and ocean – a sanctuary where families come not only to rest, but to rediscover one another.

InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort has been named Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2025

This October marked a memorable sign for the resort when it was named Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2025 by the World Travel Awards – an honour that celebrates not extravagance, but sincerity.

True luxury reveals itself in attentiveness: in the soft detail, the thoughtful gesture, the unspoken warmth that reminds each guest they are seen and valued.

As one celebration flows into another, November brings a new pulse to the island with the return of IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc – a meeting of endurance, passion, and human spirit. Athletes from across the world gather to test their limits against the island’s beauty, tracing its roads and shores with determination and grace.

Yet among them, it is the families who embody the true heart of the event: parents and children training together, cheering each other through every wave, pedal, and stride. Through IRONKIDS, even the youngest find their rhythm – learning that courage, like love, grows stronger when shared.

Beyond the finish lines, the resort remains an oasis of calm and renewal. Mornings unfold at Sora & Umi, where wholesome breakfasts by the sea awaken both body and mind. Afternoons drift lazily by the Oasis and Vista pools, sunlight glimmering across the surface like liquid gold.

And when evening arrives, families gather once more at Sea Shack, dining barefoot on the sand as laughter mingles with the rhythm of waves and the rustle of palm leaves.

At InterContinental Phu Quoc, happiness takes many forms – the thrill of a finish line, the pride in a parent’s eyes, and the quiet peace of being together beneath a sky full of stars. Between sea and sky, every day becomes a memory, and every memory a bond, bringing families closer to what matters most: the feeling of home, wherever they are together.

That quiet grace carries through the simplest moments – morning light slipping through linen curtains, the mingling scent of sea breeze and coffee, laughter echoing by the pool, the hush of sunset when time itself seems to slow.

InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort situates at Phu Quoc Marina Integrated Resort Complex, Duong Bao Ward, Duong To, Phu Quoc Island, An Giang province.