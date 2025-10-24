Corporate

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

October 24, 2025 | 17:09
Vietnam has been recognised as one of the world's most attractive culinary destinations, ranking fourth globally in the Readers' Choice Awards 2025 announced by Condé Nast Traveler.
The annual Readers' Choice Awards is one of the most prestigious travel awards organised by the US-based travel magazine. This year's rankings are based on millions of votes from readers worldwide, reflecting destinations that leave the strongest impressions on travellers, with cuisine emerging as a key factor in shaping memorable experiences.

With an impressive 96.67 points, Vietnam stands out as one of Asia's top culinary representatives. The country's gastronomy is celebrated for its harmonious blend of tradition and creativity, using fresh ingredients and refined techniques to create dishes that balance flavour, texture, and aroma.

Rice is considered the soul of Vietnamese cuisine, forming the foundation of iconic dishes such as pho, bun, com tam, banh cuon, and goi cuon.

Condé Nast Traveler describes Vietnam's culinary scene as a “paradise of humble flavours”, where travellers can enjoy exceptional meals at affordable prices. From the bustling Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho to small alleyway eateries in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam's food culture captivates visitors with its simplicity, authenticity, and irresistible charm.

Other countries honoured in the 2025 rankings all received satisfaction scores above 94 per cent, reflecting strong appreciation from international visitors. Thailand topped the list with 98.33 per cent, followed by Italy and Japan.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

