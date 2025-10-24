Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

The annual Readers' Choice Awards is one of the most prestigious travel awards organised by the US-based travel magazine. This year's rankings are based on millions of votes from readers worldwide, reflecting destinations that leave the strongest impressions on travellers, with cuisine emerging as a key factor in shaping memorable experiences.

With an impressive 96.67 points, Vietnam stands out as one of Asia's top culinary representatives. The country's gastronomy is celebrated for its harmonious blend of tradition and creativity, using fresh ingredients and refined techniques to create dishes that balance flavour, texture, and aroma.

Rice is considered the soul of Vietnamese cuisine, forming the foundation of iconic dishes such as pho, bun, com tam, banh cuon, and goi cuon.

Condé Nast Traveler describes Vietnam's culinary scene as a “paradise of humble flavours”, where travellers can enjoy exceptional meals at affordable prices. From the bustling Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho to small alleyway eateries in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam's food culture captivates visitors with its simplicity, authenticity, and irresistible charm.