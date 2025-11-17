Celebrate the festive season with tropical flavour at Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram

Here, the seamless harmony between sea and sanctuary creates a haven for heartfelt gatherings and cherished moments that linger beyond the year's end.

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram unfolds not in grandeur, but in gentle warmth, a serene celebration where one can truly touch the calm that drifts with the waves while savouring the magic of the holidays written in sunshine, laughter, and the soft whisper of tropical spirits

Along the sunlit coastal road of Ho Tram in Ba Ria - Vung Tau, just a few hours from Ho Chi Minh City, Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram emerges as a world of its own, boundless and serene, yet gently alive with the joyful rhythm of the festive season. Here, the seamless harmony between sea and sanctuary creates a haven for heartfelt gatherings and cherished moments that linger beyond the year's end.

As the spirit of Christmas awakens, the air fills with the comforting scent of gingerbread, each playful shape a small work of whimsy. Nearby, a tropical Christmas tree shimmers in lush shades of green, its crimson and gold ornaments gleaming beneath the warmth of the southern sun.

As twilight falls and the first lights flicker to life, a carol choir rises in harmony, and the world seems to glow in a thousand festive hues. In that luminous moment, nothing feels more precious than the company of loved ones, for it is their warmth that makes the season truly shine.

Far from the city's hum, Ho Tram seaside haven is cloaked in tranquillity: the whispering breeze, the measured rhythm of the waves, and the golden hush of late afternoons intertwine to welcome a festive season filled with warmth, wonder, and calm delight. Amid the gentle rhythm of the festive season, the resort's dining experiences embody the art of connection, where the finest local produce, ocean-fresh seafood, and a hint of Mediterranean elegance meet in graceful harmony.

Each creation is crafted with care and emotion, transforming every meal into a sensory voyage to be savoured. The clink of glasses, the murmur of the sea breeze, the salt-kissed air, and the golden glow of the holidays combine to create moments that linger long after the last bite.

When Christmas descends upon the resort, it shimmers in the hues of love and celebration. At Azura, the Christmas Eve Buffet becomes the season's beating heart, a night where golden lights dance with the song of the sea, crafting an ambiance both sacred and intimate. The gentle clink of glasses, the ocean's soft whisper, the briny freshness of seafood, and the indulgent sweetness of festive desserts merge in perfect harmony, composing an evening to be remembered. In that moment, it is more than a feast, it is the glow of togetherness that completes the celebration.

As the final days of the year drift by, the festive spirit at the resort enters a new chapter, one filled with light, music, and anticipation. The New Year's Eve Buffet unfolds in a glow of celebration, a graceful farewell to the year that was. As the countdown lights illuminate the shore, 2026 rises bright against the night sky, the waves echoing in harmony with joyful cheers. Beneath the shimmering canopy of stars, guests come together in shared excitement, closing the year the sweetness of happiness and stepping into a new journey filled with energy, hope, and laughter.

The festive spirit fills every corner of the resort, where adults revel in joyful moments while children embrace creativity and discovery. Little ones paint wooden ornaments, craft wreaths and Christmas cards, and join lively seaside games, each activity a joyful brushstroke in their own holiday masterpiece.