The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme

December 11, 2025 | 18:15
(0) user say
The Reverie Saigon is delighted to introduce its 2025 festive programme – “The Reverie Express”, inspired by the timeless journey of the Orient Express – an icon of classic elegance, indulgent luxury, and the endless spirit of exploration.
The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme

Throughout the season, the hotel transforms into a “grand terminal”, unveiling seven dazzling stations that guide guests into a vibrant festive season set against refined Italian artistry.

The Grand Noel Gala Station

The shimmering ambience of Café Cardinal unfolds the beginning of the festive season with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – the department point of this enchanting holiday journey. Guests are invited to indulge in a Mrs. Claus' Festive Spice Teatime, a Joyful Brunch Buffet, and a Quintessence Christmas Feast, each thoughtfully crafted to showcase refined culinary artistry amid the notable elegance of The Reverie Saigon.

  • The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 2, 2025

  • Mrs. Claus' Festive Spice Teatime

November 17, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Weekdays | From $29.91 (VND 788,000++) / person

Weekends | From $33.71 (VND 888,000++) / person

  • The Quintessence Christmas Feast

December 24 & 25, 2025

Six-course set menu: $113.41 (VND 2,988,000++) / person

Wine pairing package: $52.68 (VND 1,388,000++) / person

  • The Joyful Brunch Buffet

December 25, 2025

Brunch buffet: $52.68 (VND 1,388,000++) / person

Free-flow wine package: $26.11 (VND 688,000++) / person

The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme

The glamour countdown station

“The Reverie Express” welcomes guests aboard for an unforgettable celebration of the year's grand finale. At The Long @ Times Square, its privileged location offers a vibrant countdown ambience framed by a spectacular fireworks view. Meanwhile, Café Cardinal presents a lavish buffet accompanied by smooth jazz melodies, crafting New Year's Eve with elegance and emotion.

  • The Express Countdown Deck

December 31, 2025

Ticket: $67.87 (VND1,788,000++) / person

  • The Dazzling New Year's Eve

December 31, 2025

Six-course set menu including access to DJ countdown party: $147.57 (VND 3,888,000++) / person

Wine pairing package: $52.68 (VND 1,388,000++) / person

Culinary journeys throughout the festive season

From refined Cantonese cuisine at the one-Michelin-star Long Trieu to handcrafted signature Christmas pastries at The Reverie Boutique, every offering captures a distinctive flavour of the season. The Long @ Times Square introduces a vibrant collection of festive cocktails, while The Festive Feast at Home experience featuring whole roasted turkey and premium Australian rib-eye offers an elevated option for cherished holiday gatherings.

  • The Imperial Reunion Rendezvous

    December 24, 2025 – January 1, 2026

    Six-course set menu: $139.98 (VND 3,688,000++) / person

  • Santa's Sweet Treats Counter

    December 1, 2025 – January 1, 2026

  • The Flair of Times Square at Café Cardinal

    Every day

    Five-course set menu: $60.27 (VND 1,588,000++) / person or $109.62 (VND 2,888,000++) / couple

  • Festive Cocktail Selection

    November 17, 2025 – December 31, 2025

Price: $10.93 (VND 288,000++) / glass

  • Takeaway Turkey and Australian Rib Eye Menu

    November 18, 2025 – January 1, 2026

Whole roasted turkey (6kg): $162.76 (VND 4,288,000+) / person

Australian rib-eye (3 kg): $250.05 (VND 6,588,000+) / person

The Reverie Royale – A Festive Hamper Collection

Alongside its festive celebration, The Reverie Saigon unveils “The Reverie Royale” Hamper Collection, presenting two luxury gift boxes honouring the majestic peacock – a timeless symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and enduring beauty.

The Reverie Saigon's iconic peacock motif is reimagined through exquisite gold-gilded engraving, meticulously crafted into each hamper design:

  • “The Sapphire Velvet Jewel” – Priced at $52.68 (VND 1,388,000+) / box

    Adorned with a gold-gilded peacock rendered on deep emerald velvet, the hamper includes chocolates, coffee flower honey, strawberry jam, dried mango and papaya – a graceful expression of prosperity and good fortune.

  • “The Bloom of Splendours” – Priced from $124.8 (VND 3,288,000+) / box

    A premium leather box featuring a pair of gold-plated peacocks set against a regal deep-red hue. Inside, the hamper offers refined candied fruits, Glenmorangie whiskey or Prosecco sparkling wine, Vietnamese coffee or bird's nest – honouring the symbol of prosperity and abundant fortune.

The collection will be available from November 2025 at The Reverie Boutique and on The Reverie Saigon's official website.

For the 2025 festive season, The Reverie Saigon invites guests aboard “The Reverie Express”, where dazzling lights, refined gastronomy, and luxurious gifts come together in an evocative holiday journey. Every moment at the hotel is an invitation to embrace elegance, joyful reunions, and unforgettable memories in the heart of vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

The Reverie Saigon unveils its peony-inspired mooncake collection for 2025 The Reverie Saigon unveils its peony-inspired mooncake collection for 2025

The Reverie Saigon's 'Lunar Splendors' mooncake collection takes inspiration from the elegance of the peony, offering each box as both a sophisticated gift and a work of art.
“Once Upon a Reverie” wedding showcase at The Reverie Saigon “Once Upon a Reverie” wedding showcase at The Reverie Saigon

10 years not only marks a memorable milestone for The Reverie Saigon, but also a journey of creating timeless and unforgettable experiences with unique and exclusive architecture for every guest. 'Once Upon A Reverie' is a romantic prelude, a gift to couples seeking a wedding venue - a place where their real-life fairytale begins.
The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

The Reverie Saigon is marking 10 years as a landmark of luxury hospitality, reflecting both Vietnam's rising stature in global tourism and the hotel's distinctive identity.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

