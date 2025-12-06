Royal Capital Group appoints new managing director

In his new role, Saebel will oversee the strategic management and operations of the group’s hospitality portfolio, ensuring that the three central region resorts become the forefront of Vietnam’s premium travel destinations.

Saebel brings over 25 years of global hospitality experience, including more than two decades in Vietnam. Saebel began his career with Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, followed by advanced hospitality management studies in Kuala Lumpur and Thailand.

His early career milestone at The Empire Hotel & Country Club in Brunei, a 7-star resort, refined his expertise in luxury resort management and service excellence. Since moving to Vietnam in the early 2000s, he has held numerous leadership positions across properties in Vung Tau, Hoi An, Nha Trang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Throughout his career, Saebel has played a pivotal role in shaping and elevating Vietnam’s hospitality landscape. Known for his strategic foresight, hands-on leadership, and deep understanding of Vietnamese culture, he has consistently driven excellence and inspired innovation within every organisation he has led. His recent accolade as Vietnam’s Leading General Manager at the Best Hotels-Resorts Awards 2024 is a testament to his visionary leadership and lasting impact.

Meanwhile, Royal Capital Group has unveiled its Christmas and New Year festive programmes. Accordingly, all properties of Royal Capital Group are launching a series of curated holiday experiences and culinary events, including a Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner and New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner featuring a refined menu, live music, lucky draws, and engaging entertainment throughout the evening.

At Wyndham Hoi An Royal Beachfront Resort and Royal Beachfront Villas, guests will welcome the New Year with a poolside countdown celebration, while Hotel Royal Hoi An will bid farewell to 2025 at The Deck, the highest rooftop in Hoi An. A wide selection of recreational activities, wellness experiences, and family-friendly initiatives have also been designed to ensure guests of all ages enjoy a memorable holiday season across both properties.