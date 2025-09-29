InterContinental Halong Bay unveils immersive art and culinary showcase

On September 25, the resort announced it had partnered with creative director and makeup artist Nam Trung and fashion designer Lam Gia Khang to launch 'Echoes of Elegance – Lifestyle of Art & Culinary Journey'. The immersive exhibition combines art, fashion, and gastronomy to celebrate cultural heritage, timeless elegance, and multisensory experiences against the backdrop of Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Staged at Halong Marina’s first luxury resort in Quang Ninh province – a prime location at the gateway to Halong City and steps from the vibrant streets of Bai Chay – this journey of discovery unfolds through three highlights: Echoes of Elegance pop-up art exhibition, Talk of Elegance – a dialogue on creativity, culture, and style set against the iconic backdrop of Halong Bay – and An Elegant Culinary Journey, a multisensory dining experience.

The creative experience begins with Echoes of Elegance, a pop-up exhibition featuring 12 immersive installations inside Vue Lounge. Guests are led through a series of refined encounters: visual arts, soundscapes, fashion, lifestyle, and culinary artistry. Each work blends subtlety with impact, converging into a symphony of aesthetics shaped by singular creative visions.

Amid the resort’s striking interiors – ceilings and walls inspired by Vietnam’s traditional bamboo basket boats – fashion designer Lam Gia Khang weaves a refined sense of elegance into every installation.

Through the quiet, contemplative language of GIA STUDIOS, his works embody an understated Asian aesthetic: soft yet strong, serene yet profoundly resonant.

Reflecting on Echoes of Elegance and his creative vision, Khang said he drew inspiration from the harmony between Halong Bay’s timeless heritage and the rhythm of contemporary life at InterContinental Halong Bay Resort. He aims to guide guests on a journey into a refined world of art, fashion, music, and gastronomy.

"It is the shared creative pulse of culture, of traditional legacies, and of ancestral crafts that allowed us to weave together fragments into a complete, refined space, presenting minimalist yet profound designs in dialogue with contemporary art installations, from the rustic simplicity of straw and bamboo to the fluidity of fabric, light, and the perfect elegance of humanity," Khang said.

"We wish to gift those who love beauty, who cherish elegance, and who aspire to meaningful, elevated living, with a rare experiential journey, where fashion, beauty, and gastronomy are elevated into an art form infused with heritage," he added.

Within the same space, where sweeping views open towards Halong Bay, contrasts emerge between the towering limestone karsts and the graceful images of Vietnamese women immortalised in the refined artistry of makeup past and present by creative director Nam Trung.

These portraits are displayed upon sculptural interpretations of the traditional Group fish traps, crafted from familiar bamboo and rattan, blending heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

Reflecting on his creative philosophy and definition of elegance, Trung shared a striking perspective on the interplay of heritage and beauty that to him, human beings are never as complete as they imagine, nor as flawless as the images they labour to construct.

"It is through the inheritance of cultural traditions and the heritage of our nation that we are endowed with a refined essence, allowing us to remain elegant amid life’s chaos. Elegant combines a graceful, pure simplicity with a refined quality that comes from experience and a polished touch. An elegant person is one who preserves the purity of both beauty and spirit, even after walking through the countless trials of life," said Trung.

Sharing his thoughts against the dramatic limestone karsts that, according to legend, were formed when dragons descended to defend the Vietnamese people, Jesper Bach Larsen, general manager of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, said the hotel was fortunate to have partners who understand and share its creative vision, making it possible to craft a truly multisensory celebration like Echoes of Elegance.

"As the first luxury destination resort on the shores of this heritage bay, we are proud to present guests with experiences that present the timeless beauty of Halong’s heritage and the authenticity of its local culture," said Larsen.

The journey continued into a world of culinary artistry, meticulously crafted by guest chefs and bartenders with flair and precision. Against the breathtaking backdrop of nature, where cultural heritage endures beyond time, guests dined beneath the golden glow of sunset followed by the romance of starlit skies.

Every dish and drink became a story, brought to life by the culinary masters of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort and guest chef Jack Prakit Sawetbut from Kimpton Kitalay Samui, Thailand.

As part of InterContinental’s global Doors Unlocked campaign, InterContinental Halong Bay Resort is offering an exclusive experiential package inviting guests on a journey of art, cuisine, and culture.

Priced at USD 2,000++ for two, the offer is available for bookings until October 20, with stays valid from September 25 to October 23.

