Maia Spa at Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang wins at World Luxury Spa Awards

November 14, 2025 | 17:53
Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang has received three prestigious titles at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2025 for Maia Spa, reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam's top spas and a world-leading destination for holistic wellness.
Maia Spa was named Global Winner for Luxury Beach Resort Spa, Global Winner for Luxury Spa Retreat, and Regional Winner (Southeast Asia) for Luxury Wellness Spa, underscoring Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang's growing reputation as a leading wellness resort globally.

"These accolades reflect the passion, expertise, and unwavering dedication of our MAIA Spa team. We are deeply proud to be recognised among the world's best wellness spas, delivering transformative experiences that nurture the body and mind in harmony with the spirit of Danang's stunning coastline," said Mario Mendis, general manager of Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang.

Nestled on Vietnam's pristine central coast between Danang and the ancient town of Hoi An, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang is redefining Vietnam's wellness industry. Within amazing landscapes spanning over 2,800 sq.m, Maia Spa is one of the largest of its kind in Vietnam, boasting an array of specialised facilities, including a heated indoor pool with therapeutic waterfalls, infrared saunas, herbal steam baths, a fully equipped fitness centre, and a dedicated yoga studio.

Unlike other wellness centres in Vietnam, Maia Spa blends time-honoured traditions of Eastern healing with modern Western scientific approaches. This allows guests to enjoy comprehensive treatments that combine natural remedies with innovative techniques, providing a truly immersive wellness experience.

Guests are invited to explore a full spectrum of wellness activities, including hatha, aerial, paddle and aqua yoga, sound bath therapy, and pranic healing, guided by the resort's dedicated Wellness Master. These programmes, combined with the resort's natural setting between Danang and Hoi An, position Maia Spa as a destination of choice for travellers seeking the best Vietnamese wellness spa experience.

In addition, guests can elevate their stay with Fusion's signature Healing Retreat, which includes immersive wellness experiences, nourishing cuisine, and moments of mindful connection.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

