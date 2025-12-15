Pan Pacific Hanoi unveils festive season of light and music

This December, Pan Pacific Hanoi is delighted to bring you a thoughtfully curated festive journey – from intimate Christmas dining to a vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration filled with music and colour. Cherish every meaningful moment of the year-end season with Pan Pacific.

One of the highlights is Gourmet Christmas Treat, which gathers around the table and shares the season’s favourites, namely golden turkey, rich Yule Log, and more – each dish a little taste of happiness. Besides that, surrender to the charm of the season with an enchanting afternoon tea where delicate pastries shimmer with festive delight, and each sip of tea sings a soft carol of joy and togetherness.

The Winter Glow Collection captures the warmth and magic of the festive season through a curated line-up of holiday drinks. From the velvety Timeless Alexander and indulgent Maison Marou hot chocolate to classic Glühwein and the Chocolate Espresso Martini infused with Marou Crème de Cacao, each creation is crafted to warm the senses and illuminate the season.

Another choice is Twilight Reverie Afternoon Tea. Let the golden glow of dusk set the scene for a festive tea journey of taste and wonder. Savour a medley of delightful treats and aromatic teas where every bite glistens with joy, and every sip feels like a whisper of celebration.

Holiday Sparks Christmas Buffet celebrates a magical Christmas night at Pacifica Restaurant, where the spirit of the season fills the air with warmth and joy. Indulge in a lavish buffet featuring festive favourites from fresh seafood and golden roasted turkey to delectable desserts, while Santa makes his cheerful visit amidst the twinkling city lights.

Boogie your way into 2026 with an electrifying Disco countdown party. Step into a dazzling ballroom transformed by a three-screen LED show, where retro lights and vibrant beats bring the golden age of disco back to life.

Sway to live DJ rhythms, sparkle under the shimmering disco ball, and toast to the New Year with a sumptuous buffet feast and exciting lucky draws – a night where the past meets the present in a blaze of colour, sound, and celebration.

People will welcome 2026 with a refined Cantonese dining experience at Ming Restaurant, where every dish embodies prosperity, harmony, and joy. Customers will celebrate new beginnings with an exquisite set menu crafted to bring fortune and warmth to your table, in an ambiance of festive elegance.

Welcome 2026 at Hanoi’s most iconic rooftop bar, where lights, music, and energy converge in a radiant celebration above the city. A night of renewal and elevation unfolds – champagne flows, beats ignite, and the skyline glows in luminous gold. As midnight approaches, the rhythm grows brighter, the atmosphere intensifies, and the city comes alive in one shared moment of celebration to welcome the new year.

