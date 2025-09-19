Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City unveils its “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake concept for this Mid-Autumn festival, a time when families and friends gather to honour tradition and indulge in seasonal delicacies.
The inspiration behind this year’s creation comes from the peony, long regarded as a timeless symbol of happiness, harmony, and prosperity. By weaving this emblem into the box’s design, Sedona Suites pays homage not only to the festive spirit of Mid-Autumn, but also to the values of togetherness and warmth that the festival embodies.
Each mooncake set is housed in a beautifully designed box adorned with blooming peonies. Beyond being a seasonal treat, the set is also envisioned as a thoughtful gift, making it a perfect way to express warm wishes of joy and wealth to loved ones, business partners, or colleagues.
The box presents a curated selection of six distinctive flavours, with each mooncake weighing 150 grams - ideally portioned to be shared and enjoyed at family and friends’ gatherings, featuring as: Savoury options of Roasted Chicken with Black Pepper & Salted Egg, Scallop in XO Sauce with Salted Egg, Bamboo Charcoal with Salted Egg, and Sweet choices of Mung Bean & Pandan, Matcha, and Taro.
The cost is VND1.35 million ($51) per box (six mooncakes x 150gr/cake) with special rates for bulk orders.
The “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake set is now available for pick-up at Sedona Suites, Level 28, 67 Le Loi, Saigon ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Contact to order your cake on +84 906 677 923.
By Que Chi