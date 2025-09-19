Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

September 19, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City unveils its “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake concept for this Mid-Autumn festival, a time when families and friends gather to honour tradition and indulge in seasonal delicacies.
Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set
Sedona Suites's mooncake concept inspires the creation coming from the peony, long regarded as a timeless symbol of happiness, harmony, and prosperity

The inspiration behind this year’s creation comes from the peony, long regarded as a timeless symbol of happiness, harmony, and prosperity. By weaving this emblem into the box’s design, Sedona Suites pays homage not only to the festive spirit of Mid-Autumn, but also to the values of togetherness and warmth that the festival embodies.

Each mooncake set is housed in a beautifully designed box adorned with blooming peonies. Beyond being a seasonal treat, the set is also envisioned as a thoughtful gift, making it a perfect way to express warm wishes of joy and wealth to loved ones, business partners, or colleagues.

Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set
Sedona Suites unveils its “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake concept with six unique flavours

The box presents a curated selection of six distinctive flavours, with each mooncake weighing 150 grams - ideally portioned to be shared and enjoyed at family and friends’ gatherings, featuring as: Savoury options of Roasted Chicken with Black Pepper & Salted Egg, Scallop in XO Sauce with Salted Egg, Bamboo Charcoal with Salted Egg, and Sweet choices of Mung Bean & Pandan, Matcha, and Taro.

The cost is VND1.35 million ($51) per box (six mooncakes x 150gr/cake) with special rates for bulk orders.

The “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake set is now available for pick-up at Sedona Suites, Level 28, 67 Le Loi, Saigon ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Contact to order your cake on +84 906 677 923.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mooncake concept Sedona Suites Mooncake Graceful Peonies Asian culture Peony symbol Seasonal delicacies MidAutumn festival Peony Symbol Happiness Mooncake Flavors mooncakes autumn food delivery hospitality food and beverage food safety restaurant bakery Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City

Related Contents

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025

The Grand Ho Tram launches Libre Wellness Escape in collaboration with YSL Beauty

The Grand Ho Tram launches Libre Wellness Escape in collaboration with YSL Beauty

The Reverie Saigon unveils its peony-inspired mooncake collection for 2025

The Reverie Saigon unveils its peony-inspired mooncake collection for 2025

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai unveils new luxurious villa upgrades

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai unveils new luxurious villa upgrades

Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River achieves 5-star certification

Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River achieves 5-star certification

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Capella Hanoi unveils Moonlit Soirée limited-edition mooncake collection

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up 2025: Jewel Edition Launches Outside Japan for First Time

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up 2025: Jewel Edition Launches Outside Japan for First Time

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Vietnamese businesses face challenges with succession planning

Vietnamese businesses face challenges with succession planning

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020