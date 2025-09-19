Sedona Suites Ho Chi Minh City rolls out mooncake set

Sedona Suites's mooncake concept inspires the creation coming from the peony, long regarded as a timeless symbol of happiness, harmony, and prosperity

The inspiration behind this year’s creation comes from the peony, long regarded as a timeless symbol of happiness, harmony, and prosperity. By weaving this emblem into the box’s design, Sedona Suites pays homage not only to the festive spirit of Mid-Autumn, but also to the values of togetherness and warmth that the festival embodies.

Each mooncake set is housed in a beautifully designed box adorned with blooming peonies. Beyond being a seasonal treat, the set is also envisioned as a thoughtful gift, making it a perfect way to express warm wishes of joy and wealth to loved ones, business partners, or colleagues.

Sedona Suites unveils its “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake concept with six unique flavours

The box presents a curated selection of six distinctive flavours, with each mooncake weighing 150 grams - ideally portioned to be shared and enjoyed at family and friends’ gatherings, featuring as: Savoury options of Roasted Chicken with Black Pepper & Salted Egg, Scallop in XO Sauce with Salted Egg, Bamboo Charcoal with Salted Egg, and Sweet choices of Mung Bean & Pandan, Matcha, and Taro.

The cost is VND1.35 million ($51) per box (six mooncakes x 150gr/cake) with special rates for bulk orders.

The “Graceful Peonies in Autumn” mooncake set is now available for pick-up at Sedona Suites, Level 28, 67 Le Loi, Saigon ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Contact to order your cake on +84 906 677 923.