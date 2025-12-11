Corporate

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

December 11, 2025 | 18:17
(0) user say
At JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, the festive season is a celebration of togetherness, where the forest meets the sea and stillness connects with you.
Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Along the tranquil Cam Ranh coastline, laughter and quiet moments mingle, while nature’s beauty frames every gathering. Across the resort, joyful melodies and festive feasts stir the senses, creating memories that linger long after the holidays.

At the heart of this season’s celebrations is a collection of culinary experiences thoughtfully crafted across the resort’s signature dining destinations. Lobby Lounge sets the tone with sophisticated festive bites and handcrafted cocktails, offering guests an elegant space to unwind while enjoying sunset hues. Each artisanal treat, from gingerbread loaf and Christmas stollen, to truffle boxes and festive cookies at the Baking Company, carries the gentle magic of giving, bringing warmth and joy to the hearts of those you cherish.

Seafood Grill elevates the holiday spirit with a series of ocean-inspired celebrations, from a Nha Trang lobster five-course dinner to a Christmas Eve semi-buffet that blends premium seafood with festive flavours. Guests can also gather for a Korean-Vietnamese garden-and-steak night, designed for memorable family feasts.

Embraced by the soothing rhythm of the waves, Bayside Bistro and Ocean Bar set the scene for festive dining and lively rhythms. From the Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Day Coastal Brunch to tapas and free-flow drinks at Ocean Bar, each experience is infused with coastal flair.

Throughout the festive period, Ocean Bar comes alive with seaside beats, signature cocktails, and sundowner gatherings that capture the essence of Cam Ranh’s vibrant shoreline. The celebrations crescendo on New Year’s Eve with a sumptuous buffet dinner at Clay Craft, followed by a sparkling oceanfront countdown party featuring live DJ performances and dazzling fireworks at Ocean Bar.

Beyond dining, the resort offers a range of meaningful activities designed to bring families together. Guests can take part in Pottery Rituals at the resort’s dedicated Pottery Studio, where hands-on creations become cherished keepsakes. While little ones enjoy their own adventures at the resort’s Kids’ Club and Teens’ Club, parents can retreat to Spa by JW for moments of deep relaxation and renewal, a tranquil sanctuary crafted to restore balance, soothe the senses, and revive the spirit throughout the festive season. Weekly curated experiences across the resort highlight wellness, cultural discovery, and the Family by JW programme, offering opportunities for guests of all ages to connect deeply with nature and with one another.

As the celebrations come together across the resort, JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa invites its guests to cherish the season through moments that feel genuine, warm, and beautifully intertwined with nature. “The holidays are a time to pause, reflect, and share meaningful experiences with the people who matter most,” shared David Ippersiel, general manager. “We look forward to welcoming guests to let the spirit of the season unfold naturally here at JW Marriott Cam Ranh.”

JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon a tranquil oasis in cosmopolitan Ho Chi Minh City

Marriott Hotels has marked its third significant JW Marriott brand in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City with JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon.

Marriott Hotels has marked its third significant JW Marriott brand in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City with JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon.
JW Marriott’s first urban branded residences in Asia-Pacific debut at Grand Marina Saigon JW Marriott’s first urban branded residences in Asia-Pacific debut at Grand Marina Saigon

JW Marriott Residences, Grand Marina Saigon, Sea, opened its doors in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 on February 25, marking the debut of the brand’s first urban branded residence in Asia Pacific
JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection JW Marriott Saigon unveils 2025 mooncake collection

JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon is ushering in the Mid-Autumn season with its 2025 mooncake collection, Nguyet Loc Vien (The Garden of Lunar Blessings), bringing a refined take on one of Vietnam’s most cherished traditions.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

JW Marriott JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa Festive season 2025

The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme

The Reverie Saigon presents festive programme

Vietnam M&A Forum 2025: new position, new momentum

Vietnam M&A Forum 2025: new position, new momentum

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity

Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

GBA marks 30 years with 2025 Business Awards in Ho Chi Minh City

GBA marks 30 years with 2025 Business Awards in Ho Chi Minh City

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Vietnam's telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

