Young artists shine in Muong Thanh drawing contest

The three winning artworks of the fourth season of the contest

On November 22, more than 300 guests from provinces and cities attended the awards ceremony for the fourth season of the contest, themed ‘Vietnam in my eyes’. The annual event provides children with a creative platform to express their affection for the homeland through painting.

Concluding its fourth season, the contest celebrated exceptional young talent while highlighting the importance of artistic expression and reaffirming Muong Thanh Group’s commitment to preserving and promoting Vietnam’s cultural identity.

From its beginnings in the hospitality industry, Muong Thanh has grown into the largest private hotel group in Indochina. The group has long utilised culture and art – particularly children’s visual arts – to foster creativity and instil national pride among younger generations.

This year’s theme, ‘Vietnam in my eyes’, saw a significant rise in both quality and scale, reflected in a record number of submissions and the increasingly sophisticated ways children conveyed their ideas and emotions.

Thousands of artworks from across the country created a vibrant and evocative panorama, portraying a familiar Vietnam through curved temple roofs, expansive lotus fields, Sapa’s terraced rice paddies shrouded in morning mist, and the sunlit coastal cityscape of Danang.

Each piece went beyond a simple drawing, offering a child’s unique perspective of Vietnam and expressing love for the homeland, national pride, and the hopes of the next generation.

The young artists recognised with ‘Most Promising’ awards in the contest’s fourth season

Sharing her feelings after winning the top prize, Nguyen Ha Vy, whose artwork Returning in Glory to Honour Ancestors earned the highest accolade, said, "The contest gave me a chance to express my passion for painting and to convey my love for my roots through each brushstroke. Stepping onto the stage to receive the top prize was a cherished moment that motivates me to continue pursuing art in the future."

After four years, the contest continues to captivate young artists and expand its reach, establishing itself as a meaningful platform for nurturing creativity.

A parent whose child has participated in multiple seasons commented, "I truly appreciate what Muong Thanh Group has done and continues to do for children. Beyond being a major hospitality enterprise, Muong Thanh invests significant effort in cultural and educational initiatives, giving children opportunities to be creative and to express their love for Vietnam."

“This year, I was particularly impressed by the champion artworks, including 'Returning in Glory to Honour Ancestors' by Nguyen Ha Vy, 'Vietnam in My Eyes – A Journey of Love and Pride' by Nguyen Ngoc Linh, and 'Happy Vietnamese Childhood with Traditional Folk Games' by Nguyen Minh Khang. Each piece evokes a different emotion – peace, pride, and nostalgia,” he added.

Pham Hong Dung, vice CEO of Muong Thanh Group

Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Hong Dung, vice CEO of Muong Thanh Group, highlighted the group’s commitment to fostering patriotism through each contest season. “We hope this competition will continue to be an annual event, a tradition of the Muong Thanh Group. In the future, we plan to expand its scale and welcome participants from across Vietnam and around the world, celebrating and promoting the image of our country,” he said.

The success of the fourth season is reflected in the winning artworks as well as the meaningful platform it provides, where children can unleash their creativity, families can grow closer, and the image of Vietnam is expressed through the vivid colours of childhood.

As the season concludes, the radiant smiles and eager eyes of the young artists stand as a testament to Muong Thanh Group’s mission: advancing through business success while nurturing a genuine love for culture, art, and the development of future generations.