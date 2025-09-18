Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025

Organised by WeHub and co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels, MTE Hanoi 2025 will take place on October 1 at Ascott Tay Ho. The event is expected to gather more than 700 senior leaders and over 30 international speakers, making it Vietnam’s largest platform for dialogue and collaboration in real estate and hospitality.

With more than 200 hotels in the pipeline and almost 50 ultra-luxury residential and branded residence projects, the market is seeing a surge in interest in second-home demand, retail reinvention, and wellness-driven living, a trend is attracting international hotel brands, luxury residential projects, and integrated urban developments. As investor confidence strengthens and reforms accelerate, MTE Hanoi 2025 aims to fuel meaningful conversations and connections to drive the next growth phase.

"The MTE conference aims to strengthen connections among hospitality and real estate players, create collaboration opportunities and provide valuable insights to developers, hotel owners and industry partners, empowering them to seize opportunities and prepare for a new cycle in the real estate and hospitality markets," said Mauro Gasparotti, founder of WeHub.

Recognised as one of Vietnam’s most influential industry platforms, MTE creates a dynamic space for developers, hotel owners, operators, architects, and consultants to share insights and explore collaboration opportunities.

Conference highlights will cover global real estate megatrends and Vietnam’s market outlook, alongside themes such as the rise of lifestyle hotels, branded residences and ultra-luxury developments, as well as the expansion of retail and food and beverages (F&B).

A key highlight will be the hospitality market panel, featuring leading experts including Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital; Nelly Phuong Ta, head of Hospitality and Entertainment at Masterise Group; and Adam Riley, head of Hospitality at BIM Group, among others.

In addition to the main conference programme, MTE Hanoi 2025 will feature a masterclass session on branded residences hosted by Masterise Homes. The session will deliver practical insights and diverse perspectives from leading experts through in-depth presentations and dynamic panel discussions, helping to guide and shape the branded residences trend in Vietnam and the wider region.

The initiative will also include specialised sessions covering various fields, unique F&B showcases, and, notably, HoSkar Night, the region’s most vibrant networking event for real estate and hospitality professionals. This will be an opportunity for participants to gain valuable knowledge about the hospitality real estate market while expanding connections and exploring new collaborations.

MTE Hanoi 2025 is co-hosted by Kohler and Savills Hotels in partnership with An Cuong and Masterise Homes. Support also comes from The Ascott, Minor Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, Dewan Architects + Engineers, LQ International, Schneider Electric, Salto, BWH Hotels, Blum, Accor Group, Hettich, Club Med, Matrix Fitness Vietnam, GroupGSA, Everon, SenDecor, HSBC, Noritake, Archetype Group, Lavazza, Perfetto, Vier Fine Wines, and WeFoods.

Meet The Experts conference on hospitality and real estate market While Vietnam's economy recovers, investors, developers, private business owners, international estate operators, and other stakeholders are closely monitoring the country's real and hospitality industries. An upcoming conference promises to reveal the pivotal factors contributing to this recovery and what key trends should be followed.

MTE Hanoi conference set to embrace a new cycle for real estate The 2024 Meet The Experts (MTE) conference will be held in Hanoi on October 24 and will focus on key global trends and local market movements to equip professionals in Vietnam’s real estate and hospitality sectors to prepare for the upcoming growth cycle.