Securing AI enterprise: Palo Alto Networks enables Vietnamese enterprises to innovate securely

At Ignite on Tour Hanoi on June 11, Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, showcased how organisations can integrate security into their core operation, empowering Vietnamese businesses to scale and innovate with AI securely.

Siddharth Deshpande, director of Industry Solutions at Palo Alto Networks in Asia-Pacific and Japan, shared with Vietnamese media on June 11

In today’s agentic era, AI agents are becoming ubiquitous across the enterprise, spanning customer-facing roles, backend systems, applications and browsers. While this rapid adoption accelerates innovation and productivity, it also creates a high-stakes reality by expanding the threat landscape. Attackers are weaponising AI to scale their operations with greater speed, volume and precision. According to the latest research from Unit 42, the fastest 25 per cent of intrusions reached exfiltration in just over an hour – down from 4.8 hours a year earlier.

This threat is becoming even more acute in Vietnam, where rapid AI adoption is simultaneously expanding the country's digital ambitions and its attack surface. In 2025, Vietnam recorded approximately 552,000 cyberattacks, with 52.3 per cent of organisations reporting damage, up from 46.15 per cent the year prior, as attackers grow more sophisticated and increasingly AI-assisted.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam's digital economy reached $39 billion in 2025, growing 17 per cent year-on-year. As organisations race to embed AI, including emerging frontier systems, into core operations, they are introducing vulnerability vectors that traditional security frameworks were simply not built to handle.

Driven by a surge in sophisticated, frontier AI models, cybersecurity has hit a critical turning point. The speed and scale at which these models can be weaponised pose a generational challenge to traditional security programmes. It has enabled attackers to rapidly discover new vulnerabilities and generate corresponding exploits almost instantly.

Siddharth Deshpande, director of Industry Solutions at Palo Alto Networks in Asia-Pacific and Japan, said, “Frontier AI will continue to accelerate this window, meaning attackers can discover and weaponise vulnerabilities at machine speed. To fight AI with AI, organisations must leverage Frontier AI models to find and fix vulnerabilities, remediate exposures holistically, ensure attack protections across their digital estate and deploy real time security operations.”

“The average organisation is juggling 83 security tools from 29 vendors, and this is not sustainable. Security is often treated as an endless game of whack-a-mole, but it is entirely solvable. By moving away from fragmented tools and embracing a unified platform - one that operates in real time to outpace modern threats, leverages AI to protect every user and application, and seamlessly integrates best-in-class, open technologies - we can transform security from a reactive struggle into a proactive, absolute defence.”

In Vietnam, where the rapid pace of digital transformation has opened up massive avenues for enterprise growth, it has concurrently expanded the digital surface available to malicious actors.

Over the past year, Vietnam has moved from early-stage experimentation to more scaled, practical deployment, with organisational adoption rising from approximately in 2025, positioning the country among the fastest-growing AI markets in Southeast Asia.

This momentum is reinforced by the Law on AI and the government’s plan to establish a National AI Development Fund for 2026–2027, aimed at accelerating research, innovation, and real-world application. By framing AI as core national infrastructure, Vietnam is not only advancing its digital economy, but also increasing the urgency to address the more complex and evolving risks that come with widespread AI adoption.

Safeguarding this expanding ecosystem requires moving beyond the mindset of simply deploying point products to block visibility gaps. Instead, Vietnamese enterprises must proactively secure the entire lifecycle of their data and models, ensuring national resilience aligned with evolving governance standards.

Hoang Quang Huy, country manager, Vietnam, Palo Alto Networks

Hoang Quang Huy, country manager, Vietnam, Palo Alto Networks, said, "Vietnam’s AI ambitions are among the most forward-looking in Southeast Asia, and the pace of adoption is remarkable. However, this rapid progress also requires a fundamental rethink of cybersecurity. True AI security is not about stacking disparate tools - it is about protecting AI across the entire supply chain in an enterprise.”

“Palo Alto Networks is committed to securing Vietnam’s digital future by giving organisations the guardrails to move fast and scale safely. Through an integrated platform approach, we ensure that every machine identity, AI agent, and workload is protected under a single, cohesive ecosystem, allowing Vietnamese organisations to lead the market with confidence.”

Palo Alto Networks ingests 500 billion events and blocks 30 billion attacks daily, providing customers with the security tools that match the lightspeed pace of AI innovation. For Vietnam, this means enterprises and local small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) alike have access to the same world-class security infrastructure deployed by the world's leading corporations, the foundation needed to pursue AI ambitions without compromising resilience.

In a fast-changing world, Palo Alto Networks ensures a level playing field, empowering Vietnamese enterprises and local SMBs with the same world-class security tools deployed by major global corporations.

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