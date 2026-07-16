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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam

July 16, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
The Ministry of Science and Technology will cooperate in establishing the Vietnam Advanced Research and Production Centre (VAMRC), creating a space for businesses and universities to jointly research and develop new technological products.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh, representatives from the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and Becamex Group on July 15 to discuss the proposal.

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan. Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology

Quan suggested that parties focus on clarifying the functions, operating model, financial mechanisms, and the ability to mobilise businesses to participate in VAMRC. The centre's activities should stem from actual needs of production, creating results that can be tested, transferred, and implemented in factories.

VAMRC is envisioned to become a platform connecting businesses, universities, research institutes, and technology solution providers in advanced manufacturing.

The centre will receive problems from businesses, develop, test, and verify technologies before implementing them in production lines. This approach helps businesses assess the effectiveness of solutions, reduce risks, and lower costs when investing on a large scale.

Priority areas are expected to include automation, robotics, AI in manufacturing, factory digital transformation, green manufacturing, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

VAMRC also aims to build a system of shared laboratories and research facilities. Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and universities can use its infrastructure for research, prototyping, technology testing, and new product development.

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam
Rajpal Singh, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam. Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology

For existing factories, the facility can assist businesses in applying technology to upgrade equipment, optimise processes, and improve productivity, instead of having to replace the entire production line.

Experience from A*STAR's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre shows that the initial phase requires investment in infrastructure, equipment, a core team, and initial research programmes. Participating businesses need to contribute funding, human resources, and specific production solutions to ensure research results align with market needs.

As the centre develops its capacity and achieves practical results, revenue from business projects and competitive funding programmes can gradually increase, creating a foundation for long-term operation.

Minister Quan highly appreciated the initiative to establish VAMRC and stated that the ministry will accompany Becamex and A*STAR in the process of investing in and building the facility in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will consider supporting VAMRC under a national-scale shared research centre model, with state resources. It will create conditions for FIEs, SMEs, and universities to participate in research, testing, and the creation of new technological products.

New research centre to drive technology development in Vietnam
Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology

The minister proposed Becamex coordinate with A*STAR to promptly develop a specific plan, clearly defining the objectives, priority areas, governance model, investment needs, financial mechanisms, and the roles of each party.

Based on the proposal, the MST will work with relevant units to determine the content and form of support. The ministry will also consider training programmes for human resources, developing a team of engineers and experts to serve research, testing, and technology transfer activities at VAMRC.

VAMRC is expected to become a new model of cooperation between the state, research institutes, universities, and businesses, and a concrete result of cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore following the visit of General Secretary and State President To Lam to Singapore in late May.

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TagTag:
Vietnam singapore Vietnam Advanced Research and Production Centre Ministry of Science and Technology MST MST, fies smes SMEs, businesses businesses, technological products technology technology,

Themes: Digital Transformation

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