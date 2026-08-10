Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

The event marked the moment when customers who had pre-ordered the new devices could get their hands on Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones.

Owner of the first Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 in Vietnam. Photo: SamCenter

The event drew a lively crowd from 9am, with more than 1,000 visitors coming to the SamCenter store throughout the day to attend the event, interact with other tech enthusiasts and experience Samsung’s latest smartphones.

Nearly 100 pre-order customers completed the handover process at the event, receiving their new devices and joining on-site unboxing activities. Visitors also took part in minigames and instant photo sessions at the photobooth, while receiving gifts including Galaxy Buds Core earbuds, a 60W charger and vouchers from KATINAT and California Fitness & Yoga.

The Galaxy Z8 Series is Samsung’s latest premium foldable smartphone lineup, launched recently. The newly introduced Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra are priced at $1,800 and $2,000, respectively, for the standard versions with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at $1,250 for the 256GB version.

Photo: SamCenter

The three new foldable models were the main attraction, offering different features and form factors. The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 4:3 main-screen aspect ratio and weighs 201g, making it the lightest Fold model to date. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 4,800mAh battery and a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features an 8-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, along with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple-camera system led by a 200MP main camera. It also includes upgraded AI features aimed at supporting productivity and multitasking.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 focuses on portability and personalisation, with deeper integration of Galaxy AI into everyday use.

The event also attracted several well-known figures, including actor Manh Truong, a long-time user of Samsung's foldable phones. Having upgraded from the Galaxy Z Fold7, he highlighted the Multi Window feature, which allows users to handle several tasks simultaneously.

Photo: SamCenter

Through its product experience spaces, customer services and accompanying benefits, SamCenter aims to provide customers with a comprehensive Samsung shopping and product experience from their first interaction with the brand.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung remained the world’s largest smartphone vendor in the second quarter of 2026, shipping 60.5 million units, up 5 per cent on-year, and accounting for 22 per cent of the global market.

In Vietnam, the South Korean technology giant led the market in the first quarter of this year with a 29 per cent share, ahead of Oppo at 21 per cent, Apple at 20 per cent and Xiaomi at 18 per cent.

Despite sluggish business activity across many sectors, demand for new-generation mobile devices remains strong even at relatively high price points, reflecting Vietnamese consumers’ continued interest in new technology products.

Globally, demand for smart mobile devices and new technologies has also rebounded in several markets. Against this backdrop, Vietnam’s exports of phones and components reached $5.32 billion in June 2026, up 4.62 per cent from the previous month and 18.61 per cent on-year.

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