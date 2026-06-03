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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cyberattack risks on the increase

June 03, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
The National Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Vietnam Innovation Network and Cybersecurity Experts Network and SUNEdu International Education JSC, held a training programme “Cybersecurity for Digital Transformation” from June 1-3 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Cyberattack risks on the increase
NIC and ViSecurity expand cybersecurity training amid growing cyberattack risks

The programme was designed for IT, digital transformation and cybersecurity officers from government agencies, organisations, local authorities and enterprises, amid growing concerns over increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting Vietnam’s digital infrastructure.

According to the National Cybersecurity Association, cyberattacks in Vietnam have continued to intensify in both frequency and complexity in 2026, with many attacks specifically targeting critical information systems operated by state agencies, financial institutions and businesses.

The training initiative forms part of the implementation of Resolution 57 issued by the Politburo in December 2024 and Decision No.515/QD-TTg approved in March 2026 on enhancing the operational capacity of Vietnam’s national cybersecurity force.

Speaking at the opening, Nguyen Khanh Linh, head of International Cooperation and Communications at NIC, stressed that cybersecurity had become a fundamental pillar supporting the country’s digital economy and digital society ambitions.

“Cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical requirement but a critical foundation for the sustainable development of the digital economy and digital society,” he said.

“The launch of this programme in Ho Chi Minh City, following the success of the first training course in Hanoi, represents a concrete step towards strengthening regional connectivity and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities for government officials, experts and businesses, while helping develop the high-quality workforce required for Vietnam’s national digital transformation process.”

As a key agency supporting Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, NIC has recently partnered with ViSecurity and specialised organisations to promote expert networking, workforce training and the development of “Make in Vietnam” cybersecurity solutions.

Through these initiatives, NIC aims to gradually build a stronger innovation ecosystem in cybersecurity, creating new momentum for rapid and sustainable economic growth and supporting Vietnam’s long-term double-digit growth ambitions.

Cyberattack risks on the increase

According to Ngo Tuan Anh, chairman of ViSecurity, the programme was specifically tailored for professionals working in IT, digital transformation and information security, with a strong focus on strengthening their ability to identify, prevent and respond to modern cybersecurity threats.

The curriculum was updated with a practical, hands-on approach covering topics such as cybersecurity in digital transformation, endpoint and system protection, cyber defence architecture, access control, cloud security and cryptography, threat intelligence, risk management, security monitoring and incident response.

The course devoted a significant portion of training time to practical exercises, allowing participants to engage directly in attack-defence simulations, risk assessments and incident handling scenarios.

Through the programme, NIC and ViSecurity aim to expand Vietnam’s cybersecurity expert community, strengthen information sharing and incident response coordination, and support the development of the country’s broader cybersecurity ecosystem.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to the development of high-quality cybersecurity talent, improve digital safety capabilities for organisations and businesses, and support Vietnam’s broader digital transformation and digital economy goals.

This marks the second cybersecurity training course jointly organised by NIC and ViSecurity, following the first course held in Hanoi in March 2026.

Cybersecurity is currently identified as one of Vietnam’s strategic technology sectors under Decision No.21/2026/QD-TTg issued by the prime minister on April 30 regarding the list of strategic technologies and strategic technology products prioritised for national development.

Vietnam enhances cooperation in digital economy and AI with regional partners Vietnam enhances cooperation in digital economy and AI with regional partners

Vietnam will increase cooperation in digital economy, AI and innovation with Thailand and Singapore as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

The National Innovation Centre has launched Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge, the country's first nationwide AI-native hackathon, as part of Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026.
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As Vietnam races towards an ambitious double-digit growth target, policymakers and tech leaders are pushing to turn digital transformation, AI and regulatory sandbox reforms from long-term strategy into immediate economic momentum.

By Nguyen Huong

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