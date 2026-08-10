Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026: Opportunities Amid Uncertainty

High-level conference sessions featuring leading Vietnamese and international speakers will discuss the outlook and future direction of Vietnam’s industrial property market.

There will also be recognition of organisations demonstrating leadership in green industrial development; an exhibition showcasing products, services, projects, and innovative eco-IP models; and investment networking activities and industrial site visits to exemplary developments.

Time: 1–8pm, August 26, 2026

Venue: The Reverie Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

Organisers: Vietnam Investment Review in partnership with the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association

Please visit vipf.vir.com.vn for details

INSEE high-tech ecocycle factory in An Giang province, Photo: Le Toan

Speaking at a late July forum on developing smart and eco-industrial parks (eco-IPs) organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dong Nai, Mickaël Driol, CEO of Mekong Partners, said that Vietnam’s competitive advantage in attracting foreign direct investment is entering a new phase of transformation.

“Vietnam can no longer rely solely on low labour costs, a strategic location, and incentives to attract investors. In the coming years, the ability to meet green standards, manage emissions, and develop industrial ecosystems will become the key competitive advantages,” Driol said.

He noted that green compliance and supply chain resilience have become prerequisites for joining global value chains rather than costs to manage.

“New EU regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the EU Deforestation Regulation, and stricter traceability requirements mean investors increasingly evaluate companies based on emissions data and Scope 3 emissions,” he added.

While Vietnam remains well positioned to benefit from global supply chain realignment thanks to strong trade growth and robust foreign investment inflows, Driol stressed that supply chain resilience and market access now matter as much as cost competitiveness in decisions.

“Against this backdrop, eco-IPs would become the new benchmark for industrial development. Eco-IP certification is a strategic tool to lower operating costs, comply with CBAM, and attract international financiers,” he added.

Driol proposed a next-generation IP model centred on decarbonisation, digitalisation, and connectivity by integrating renewable energy, smart grids, real-time emissions monitoring, industrial symbiosis, and green logistics into a unified ecosystem.

Talking with VIR, Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam, said sustainability criteria are playing an increasingly important role in site selection decisions.

“Green development is becoming a key component of the competitive advantage of both IPs and manufacturers,” Diec said. “As environmental, social, and governance requirements and emissions standards become more deeply embedded in global supply chains, choosing industrial projects with a strong sustainability focus will enable businesses to operate more efficiently while meeting the expectations of international customers.”

According to industry experts, major international investors are seeking a green industrial ecosystem in which factories are designed and operated to meet smart standards from the outset.

This view was echoed by Bui Tan Hung, head of Gas and Renewables at TotalEnergies. He said the mindset of investors has shifted markedly: rather than focusing primarily on land costs or logistics, their first question is now whether reliable access to clean energy is available.

“Despite growing demand, however, the rollout of rooftop solar systems in IPs continues to face significant obstacles. These include conflicts of interest among stakeholders and the lack of electricity operation licences held by some IP infrastructure developers,” Hung said at a Solar & Storage Live event in July in Ho Chi Minh City.

Hung added that ensuring access to clean electricity, together with implementing direct power purchase agreements for industrial customers, remains one of the sector’s most pressing challenges.

Nguyen Kim Long, Standing Vice Chairman of Dong Nai People’s Committee, said that green transformation and emissions reduction are urgent priorities that must be addressed today.

He noted that with its large industrial base, strategic location, abundant land resources, and well-developed infrastructure, Dong Nai is well positioned to become a national leader in the development of smart, eco, and high-tech IPs.

“However, these advantages will only translate into sustainable growth if they are matched by new thinking, new approaches, and close coordination among government authorities, IP developers, manufacturers, financial institutions, research organisations, and the wider community,” Long said.

In Vietnam, the transition towards eco-IP based on international standards began in 2014. So far, five IPs have been selected as pilot projects: DEEP C in Haiphong, Amata in Dong Nai, Hiep Phuoc in Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa Khanh in Danang, and Tra Noc 1 and 2 in Can Tho.