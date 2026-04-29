Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Removing funding bottlenecks for digital transformation

April 29, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology is striving to solve funding issues to accelerate digital transformation.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on April 28 held a meeting with ministries and agencies to discuss solutions to allocating funds for key tasks in digital transformation.

The main focus was to address obstacles in allocating resources for the construction of national databases, specialised databases, common digital platforms, the National Public Service Portal, and information systems for resolving administrative procedures, as well as the development of strategic technologies and strategic technology products.

Removing funding bottlenecks for digital transformation
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan chaired the meeting. Photo: MST

Previously, the MST issued six documents requesting ministries, sectors, and localities to review and register their additional funding needs, including key digital platform and database projects.

At the same time, the ministry is also finalising a set of criteria for identifying digital transformation projects and approval procedures, which are expected to be submitted to the authorities in the future.

According to Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, digital transformation projects must be linked to the digital transformation goals stipulated in law. Without clearly defined criteria, investment may be scattered, difficult to measure effectiveness, and even deviate from the set goals.

He requested that ministries and agencies urgently review and compile a complete list of funding needs as directed by the central government, and coordinate closely with the MST and the Ministry of Finance to allocate budgets as soon as possible.

For projects that already have other funding sources, it is necessary to provide complete information for consolidation, ensuring efficient allocation, avoiding duplication, and contributing to encouraging synchronised, substantive, and effective digital transformation.

As of April 26, the sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation portal (sangkien.gov.vn) had received 578 proposals for funding and financial support, accepted 185 initiatives, published 104 products and solutions, and attracted a network of 8,471 strategic technology experts.

These figures demonstrate the appeal of a national digital platform connecting social intelligence, encouraging creative ideas from proposal to application, and contributing to the formation of an open innovation ecosystem serving national development.

Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth Digital green transformation drives sustainable growth

Digital transformation is no longer merely a technological trend but a critical enabler for achieving green growth, helping optimise resource management, save energy, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.
Vietnam, South Korea cooperate in strategic tech development Vietnam, South Korea cooperate in strategic tech development

Vietnam and South Korea will strengthen cooperation in strategic technology fields and carry out six joint research projects.
Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on April 21 organised a ceremony to mark the World Innovation Day 2026.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam The Ministry of Science and Technology science and technology digital transformation funding

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Digital transformation helps shorten timeline, improve election quality: NA Vice Chairwoman

Digital transformation helps shorten timeline, improve election quality: NA Vice Chairwoman

AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation

AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

Sustainable tourism to shape Vietnam’s growth path

Sustainable tourism to shape Vietnam’s growth path

Hanoi to host APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026

Hanoi to host APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

South Korea and Vietnam agree deal on nuclear power development

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

Thai Pavilion marks 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand relations

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Global buyers double down on Vietnam as supply chains shift

Global buyers double down on Vietnam as supply chains shift

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off five key projects

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off five key projects

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

A Diamond Is Forever partners with Artifex Bride for desert diamonds runway show

A Diamond Is Forever partners with Artifex Bride for desert diamonds runway show

Christie’s and Porsche Design Tower Bangkok host collector’s evening

Christie’s and Porsche Design Tower Bangkok host collector’s evening

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020