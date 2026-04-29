Removing funding bottlenecks for digital transformation

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) on April 28 held a meeting with ministries and agencies to discuss solutions to allocating funds for key tasks in digital transformation.

The main focus was to address obstacles in allocating resources for the construction of national databases, specialised databases, common digital platforms, the National Public Service Portal, and information systems for resolving administrative procedures, as well as the development of strategic technologies and strategic technology products.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan chaired the meeting. Photo: MST

Previously, the MST issued six documents requesting ministries, sectors, and localities to review and register their additional funding needs, including key digital platform and database projects.

At the same time, the ministry is also finalising a set of criteria for identifying digital transformation projects and approval procedures, which are expected to be submitted to the authorities in the future.

According to Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, digital transformation projects must be linked to the digital transformation goals stipulated in law. Without clearly defined criteria, investment may be scattered, difficult to measure effectiveness, and even deviate from the set goals.

He requested that ministries and agencies urgently review and compile a complete list of funding needs as directed by the central government, and coordinate closely with the MST and the Ministry of Finance to allocate budgets as soon as possible.

For projects that already have other funding sources, it is necessary to provide complete information for consolidation, ensuring efficient allocation, avoiding duplication, and contributing to encouraging synchronised, substantive, and effective digital transformation.

As of April 26, the sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation portal (sangkien.gov.vn) had received 578 proposals for funding and financial support, accepted 185 initiatives, published 104 products and solutions, and attracted a network of 8,471 strategic technology experts.

These figures demonstrate the appeal of a national digital platform connecting social intelligence, encouraging creative ideas from proposal to application, and contributing to the formation of an open innovation ecosystem serving national development.

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