Citi Vietnam hosts annual blood donation as part of Global Community Day

The blood donation programme in Vietnam brings together Citi employees and volunteers to help address the ongoing need for safe blood supplies, supporting hospitals and healthcare institutions in their life-saving work.

In Hanoi, the blood donation drive was held on June 5, at Dong Da Health Centre.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the event will take place on June 26, at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

The initiative reflects Citi’s long-standing commitment to supporting the communities and fostering a culture of volunteerism among its employees.

The blood donation drives also coincide with the global observance of World Blood Donor Day on June 14. Through Global Community Day, Citi Vietnam employees are proud to join the movement around the world in recognising the importance of regular blood donation and contributing to a more resilient healthcare system.

Hanh Xuan Do, public affairs head at Citi Vietnam said, “Blood donation is a simple yet powerful act that can help save lives, and we are proud to partner with local healthcare institutions to support this critical need. Through initiatives like these, Citi employees continue to demonstrate their commitment to giving back and creating lasting impact beyond the workplace.”

Global Community Day has been Citi’s annual community engagement effort for more than two decades, empowering employees worldwide to contribute their time, skills and resources to causes that matter in their local communities.

Through the 2026 blood donation drives, Citi Vietnam continues to support public health initiatives while encouraging collective action and civic engagement among employees and volunteers.

Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive To support Vietnam’s National Blood Donation Month this June, Citi Vietnam held events in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on June 20.

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition Citi Vietnam has been recognised for its commitment to responsible business practices at the 2025 American Chamber of Commerce Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards.