Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HSBC provides sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh

June 02, 2026 | 19:17
(0) user say
HSBC Bank has provided short-term sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh, one of Vietnam's leading grocery chains owned by Mobile World Group.
HSBC provides sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh

The facilities were announced on June 1 and will support Bach Hoa Xanh's working capital needs, network expansion, and sustainability roadmap. This is the second facility linked to environmental, social, and governance standards that has been structured by HSBC for MWG Group.

Bach Hoa Xanh operates a nationwide network of more than 3,000 stores, providing essential products, differentiated offerings, and convenient shopping experiences. The company has also implemented initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including efforts to optimise energy use.

"This transaction shows how sustainability-linked structures can be applied practically to trade facilities that support day-to-day business activity," said Tim Evans, CEO and head of Banking, HSBC Vietnam. "HSBC has worked with MWG for nearly two decades, and this facility supports our strategy to provide scalable sustainability-linked balance sheet solutions for leading local corporates. We’re pleased to support Bach Hoa Xanh as its primary international banking partner as it progresses its growth plans and sustainability ambitions."

Vu Dang Linh, CEO of Mobile World Group, said, “As Bach Hoa Xanh continues to expand our store network and strengthen operations, we’re equally focused on delivering measurable progress against our sustainability roadmap. HSBC Vietnam’s sustainability-linked trade facilities support our working capital needs while linking financing terms with our performance against agreed ESG metrics. We value HSBC Vietnam’s close partnership in setting robust and meaningful key performance indicators, and we’ll keep advancing initiatives such as optimising energy use across our operations.”

HSBC and EFA support Nutifood with VND800bn bridge HSBC and EFA support Nutifood with VND800bn bridge

HSBC Vietnam on May 18 announced a five-year VND800 billion ($31 million) financing facility for Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC to fund construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, backed by a 90 per cent guarantee from Export Finance Australia (EFA).
HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility

HSBC has launched a $4 billion credit facility in mainland China to support clean energy and low-carbon companies scaling internationally, with Vietnam a key target.
CDH Investments takes minority stake in Bach Hoa Xanh grocery retail chain CDH Investments takes minority stake in Bach Hoa Xanh grocery retail chain

On April 9, China's CDH Investments via Green Bee 2 Private Limited completed an investment for a minority interest in Bach Hoa Xanh Technology and Investment JSC (Bach Hoa Xanh Investment).

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hsbc MWG Mobile World Group sustainable development sustainability green finance

Related Contents

VIFC-HCMC, Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation to collaborate on green economy

VIFC-HCMC, Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation to collaborate on green economy

Brewing Tomorrow: How Carlsberg Vietnam is turning sustainability into everyday action at World Environment Day 2026

Brewing Tomorrow: How Carlsberg Vietnam is turning sustainability into everyday action at World Environment Day 2026

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth

Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth

HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility

HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility

Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan

Standard Chartered sets out latest growth plan

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

Vingroup invests $12.75m in US-based humanoid robot research company

HSBC provides sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh

HSBC provides sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

Seaport operators deliver strong earnings despite global turbulence

Seaport operators deliver strong earnings despite global turbulence

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020