HSBC provides sustainability-linked trade facilities to Bach Hoa Xanh

The facilities were announced on June 1 and will support Bach Hoa Xanh's working capital needs, network expansion, and sustainability roadmap. This is the second facility linked to environmental, social, and governance standards that has been structured by HSBC for MWG Group.

Bach Hoa Xanh operates a nationwide network of more than 3,000 stores, providing essential products, differentiated offerings, and convenient shopping experiences. The company has also implemented initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including efforts to optimise energy use.

"This transaction shows how sustainability-linked structures can be applied practically to trade facilities that support day-to-day business activity," said Tim Evans, CEO and head of Banking, HSBC Vietnam. "HSBC has worked with MWG for nearly two decades, and this facility supports our strategy to provide scalable sustainability-linked balance sheet solutions for leading local corporates. We’re pleased to support Bach Hoa Xanh as its primary international banking partner as it progresses its growth plans and sustainability ambitions."

Vu Dang Linh, CEO of Mobile World Group, said, “As Bach Hoa Xanh continues to expand our store network and strengthen operations, we’re equally focused on delivering measurable progress against our sustainability roadmap. HSBC Vietnam’s sustainability-linked trade facilities support our working capital needs while linking financing terms with our performance against agreed ESG metrics. We value HSBC Vietnam’s close partnership in setting robust and meaningful key performance indicators, and we’ll keep advancing initiatives such as optimising energy use across our operations.”

HSBC and EFA support Nutifood with VND800bn bridge HSBC Vietnam on May 18 announced a five-year VND800 billion ($31 million) financing facility for Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC to fund construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, backed by a 90 per cent guarantee from Export Finance Australia (EFA).

HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility HSBC has launched a $4 billion credit facility in mainland China to support clean energy and low-carbon companies scaling internationally, with Vietnam a key target.