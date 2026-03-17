Digital transformation helps shorten timeline, improve election quality: NA Vice Chairwoman

Hanoi – The application of digital transformation has helped streamline procedures, shorten the timeline, and enhance the quality of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, according to NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh speaks a press briefing about the progress of the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairwoman, who is also a member of the National Election Council, told the press that the most notable difference in this election compared with previous ones is the timeline, which was reduced by more than two months. Despite this adjustment, the established procedures and regulations governing the election were fully maintained, especially the three rounds of consultations and the requirements regarding personnel work.

Alongside the shorter timeframe, the effective application of digital transformation and information technology has played a key role in ensuring the election proceeds smoothly and in line with regulations.

According to Thanh, the use of digital platforms has facilitated many stages of the process, including candidate nominations and consultations. Candidates have been able to submit application dossiers electronically, which has made procedures more convenient and efficient.

Digital tools have also been applied to voter registration, helping ensure the issuance of voter cards is both convenient and accurate.

Another new feature in this election is the combination of in-person and online voter meetings. This hybrid format enabled candidates to connect with voters more broadly and efficiently.

“Through online connections, candidates can interact with voters from multiple communes and wards simultaneously while presenting their action programmes,” Thanh said, adding that this approach allows voters to learn about candidates more easily without having to travel to each location.

The election took place shortly after the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which has created a positive atmosphere across society and provided favourable conditions for the election’s organisation.

Preparations for candidate selection were carried out early and carefully, closely linked with preparations for Party congresses at all levels. The process followed strict guidelines regarding structure, standards, and composition to ensure balanced representation of different social groups while prioritising quality.

“We expect this election will select deputies of even higher quality who possess both capability and integrity,” Thanh said, expressing confidence that the new NA and People’s Councils will meet the country’s development and reform requirements in the coming period.

Regarding the next steps after polling day, Thanh said the immediate task is reviewing and announcing the election results. Thanks to the application of digital technology, the aggregation of results is expected to be completed quickly.

The election results are expected to be announced on March 22, after which they will be submitted to the National Election Council for official certification. A nationwide review of the election will be held, tentatively scheduled for April 3.

Preparations are also underway for the first sessions of the newly elected People’s Councils at all levels, while competent authorities are considering plans to convene the first sitting of the 16th NA in early April 2026 to carry out personnel work and other tasks.