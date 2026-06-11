Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - International visitors travelling to Singapore this June are invited to experience the vibrant traditions, culture and festive atmosphere of Chinatown Singapore through the Happy Dragon Boat Festival and a series of family-friendly June holiday activities at Smith Street.



Taking place on 13 June 2026 at the Cultural Heart @ Smith Street, the Happy Dragon Boat Festival is a lively celebration of heritage, street culture and community spirit. Visitors can enjoy free dragon and lion dance performances, Chinese musical showcases, traditional opera, cultural games and interactive experiences inspired by the Dragon Boat Festival and the famous historical figure Qu Yuan.



A key highlight is the Dragon Boat Rowing Challenge, where participants can test their endurance skills on rowing machines to win vouchers and mystery prizes. Families can also enjoy traditional games, Hanfu dress-up experiences and hands-on cultural activities throughout the day.



For visitors seeking deeper cultural immersion, Chinatown Singapore will also present a series of June school holiday experiences for families and children.



The "Draw Your Chinatown" Children's Art Competition on 27 and 28 June 2026 invites young visitors and students to explore the district's iconic streets including Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Sago Street and Trengganu Street through art and creativity. Attractive prizes include an iPad Air, Nintendo Switch 2 and drawing tablet prizes.



Adding to the holiday excitement is the Chinatown Stamp Rally, a fun cultural adventure where visitors can collect a complimentary booklet from the Chinatown Visitor Centre and explore Chinatown's landmarks and must-visit spots while collecting stamps, taking photographs and discovering stories behind the historic district.



"We are excited to welcome both locals and international visitors to experience Chinatown Singapore as a vibrant cultural destination where traditions, food, art and community experiences come together," said Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association.



More information can be found at Chinatown.sg.

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