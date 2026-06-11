Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

June 11, 2026 | 10:26
(0) user say
International visitors to Singapore this June are invited to experience the traditions and festive atmosphere of Chinatown Singapore through the Happy Dragon Boat Festival and a series of family-friendly holiday activities.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - International visitors travelling to Singapore this June are invited to experience the vibrant traditions, culture and festive atmosphere of Chinatown Singapore through the Happy Dragon Boat Festival and a series of family-friendly June holiday activities at Smith Street.

Taking place on 13 June 2026 at the Cultural Heart @ Smith Street, the Happy Dragon Boat Festival is a lively celebration of heritage, street culture and community spirit. Visitors can enjoy free dragon and lion dance performances, Chinese musical showcases, traditional opera, cultural games and interactive experiences inspired by the Dragon Boat Festival and the famous historical figure Qu Yuan.

A key highlight is the Dragon Boat Rowing Challenge, where participants can test their endurance skills on rowing machines to win vouchers and mystery prizes. Families can also enjoy traditional games, Hanfu dress-up experiences and hands-on cultural activities throughout the day.

For visitors seeking deeper cultural immersion, Chinatown Singapore will also present a series of June school holiday experiences for families and children.

The "Draw Your Chinatown" Children's Art Competition on 27 and 28 June 2026 invites young visitors and students to explore the district's iconic streets including Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Sago Street and Trengganu Street through art and creativity. Attractive prizes include an iPad Air, Nintendo Switch 2 and drawing tablet prizes.

Adding to the holiday excitement is the Chinatown Stamp Rally, a fun cultural adventure where visitors can collect a complimentary booklet from the Chinatown Visitor Centre and explore Chinatown's landmarks and must-visit spots while collecting stamps, taking photographs and discovering stories behind the historic district.

"We are excited to welcome both locals and international visitors to experience Chinatown Singapore as a vibrant cultural destination where traditions, food, art and community experiences come together," said Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association.

More information can be found at Chinatown.sg.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chinatown Business Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Happy Dragon Boat Festival Singapore Chinatown June holiday events

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020