Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

June 03, 2026 | 18:25
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance and the Asian Development Bank have held talks to discuss future cooperation on debt management and external finance in a new development phase.
Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities
Nguyen Quoc Phuong and Nianshang Zhang. Photo: Ho Dung

The meeting took place in Manila on June 1 between Nguyen Quoc Phuong, director general of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and Nianshang Zhang, director general of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Southeast Asia Department. Discussions focused on reaffirming the long-standing partnership between the two sides.

Cooperation priorities for the 2026-2030 period will focus on strategic infrastructure, energy, transport, water and urban development, climate-resilient agriculture, private sector development and public sector governance.

They also discussed delays in project preparation and implementation, particularly differences in procedures and processes between Vietnam and ADB, project readiness, financial management, auditing, procurement, environmental and social safeguards, as well as ADB’s new financing modalities.

Phuong said that the leadership of MoF highly values the long-standing, trusted and effective cooperation between Vietnam and ADB over the past three decades. "ADB has consistently been one of Vietnam’s leading multilateral development partners, providing financial resources as well as policy advice, technical assistance, capacity building and international experience sharing," he said.

As Vietnam enters a new development stage with the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the country faces substantial demand for resources to support strategic infrastructure, green transition, energy transition, private sector development and enhanced economic competitiveness.

In this context, the MoF hopes to further strengthen cooperation with ADB in a more substantive, effective and flexible manner, while streamlining procedures and aligning support with Vietnam’s development priorities.

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

The MoF representative also expressed its hope that ADB would continue accompanying Vietnam in mobilising and effectively utilising financial resources for development.

Phuong noted that, in order to promote more effective cooperation, the leadership of MoF proposed that both sides maintain regular, timely and substantive exchanges at both policy and technical levels. The ministry will continue serving as the focal point in coordinating with ministries, sectors and local authorities in consolidating financing needs, reviewing project pipelines, preparing domestic procedures and addressing emerging issues.

The leadership of MoF also proposed that ADB enhance early information sharing regarding financing orientations, internal processing procedures, approval conditions, tentative timelines and technical requirements for each loan package, enabling the Vietnamese side to prepare.

Both sides should also strengthen coordination in clearly defining responsibilities, timelines and focal points for each specific task, while holding regular meetings to review implementation progress and promptly resolve issues arising from either side.

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

On the afternoon of May 22, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, Minister Ngo Van Tuan received Iain Frew, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Vietnam.
Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong has met with a senior Japanese official to discuss future directions for Japan's official development assistance to Vietnam.
Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has held talks with his Thai counterpart as part of the official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) ADB

Related Contents

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

Ministry of Finance and ADB push for efficiency in foreign-funded projects

Ministry of Finance and ADB push for efficiency in foreign-funded projects

Listed companies deliver broad-based earnings surge in Q1

Listed companies deliver broad-based earnings surge in Q1

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

Vietnam nears investment grade as reforms and growth strengthen outlook

Vietnam nears investment grade as reforms and growth strengthen outlook

Vietnam’s growth resilient amid global challenges

Vietnam’s growth resilient amid global challenges

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

ADB president backs Vietnam’s 'Era of National Rise'

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

Vietnam seeks UK expertise in green finance and international capital mobilisation

MoF signals greater openness to global venture capital

MoF signals greater openness to global venture capital

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

SSI and Virtu launch Global Broker trading model in Vietnam

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020