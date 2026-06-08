VNG unveils new positioning for AI era

Founder and Chairman Le Hong Minh unveiled VNG's new positioning. Photo: VNG

The new positioning focus serves as an identity grounded in more than two decades of building a comprehensive digital ecosystem spanning communication, payments, entertainment, and AI infrastructure.

At the AGM, shareholders approved the 2026 business plan targeting net revenue of VND12.5 trillion ($480.8 million) to $519.2 million, up 15 to 25 per cent on-year; pre-tax profit of $11.5 million to $17.3 million; and adjusted operating profit growth of 15 to 30 per cent. This marks the first time VNG has set a full-year profit target since VNZ shares commenced trading on UPCoM in 2023.

In 2025, Zalo reached 79.6 million monthly active users and grew revenue 38 per cent on-year, with non-advertising revenue surpassing advertising revenue for the first time. ZaloPay recorded revenue of $$42.69 million, up 47 per cent, with financial services revenue growing 413 per cent, reflecting the significant growth runway for digital financial products.

VNGGames is shifting from a volume strategy to a depth strategy, prioritising quality over quantity and focusing on long-lifecycle evergreen titles, which now contribute 46 per cent of total segment revenue. After years of continuous market testing and learning, international gaming revenue now accounts for nearly 20 per cent of total bookings, with ZingPlay's international revenue growing 68 per cent.

GreenNode's AI Cloud infrastructure currently operates six Availability Zones across Vietnam and Bangkok, serving over 1,000 enterprise clients across Southeast Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East, with international revenue accounting for 68 per cent of total revenue.

Le Hong Minh, founder and chairman of the Board, said, "From the very beginning, VNG has held firm to the directions we believed were right, and stayed the course long enough to see them through. The digital ecosystem we have built, spanning communication, payments, entertainment, and AI infrastructure – is a foundation that few companies in Southeast Asia have been able to own.”

“That is why we move into the AI era with confidence. AI represents a transition of greater scale and deeper impact than any wave of technology that came before it. This is both a challenge and a significant opportunity, for VNG to continue transforming its existing businesses while creating entirely new models, not just for VNG itself but for the broader market and society.”

Across each of its businesses, VNG is building open ecosystems where partners, developers, and customers create value together, a principle that the group sees as central to sustainable growth in the AI era.

In gaming, VNGGames has partnered with eSports organisations, game developers, and player communities to produce some of Vietnam's largest tournaments and events, with plans to expand eSports activities to a regional scale.

On Zalo, more than 150,000 businesses and organisations currently use the platform to connect and engage with their customers. Over 5,000 Mini Apps have been developed by third-party partners and developers. The next challenge is to continue expanding this ecosystem, making it easier for more businesses to participate, operate, and grow on the platform.

Zalopay is positioned not only as a payments platform serving hundreds of thousands of businesses, but as a bridge connecting users to a broader range of financial services, including banking, securities, and other partner offerings. Going forward, Zalopay will continue expanding partnerships with leading global players, with the goal of extending its services more widely across international markets.

GreenNode is providing AI infrastructure to thousands of enterprises domestically and internationally, helping them accelerate digital transformation and build AI-readiness into their core operations.

"In the AI era, an ecosystem mindset is more important than ever. We are not simply serving a single product or service – our ambition is to build an ecosystem that connects tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of partners to create value together," Minh said.

VNG partners with Nvidia to boost cloud computing capabilities Vietnamese technology powerhouse VNG has partnered with Nvidia to enhance its cloud computing capabilities, aligning with the US chip manufacturer's strategic push to strengthen its presence across Asia, according to a report by Nikkei Asia on May 15.

VNG remains committed to potential US listing after IPO delay Despite pausing its US initial public offering (IPO) due to the prevailing wariness about tech listings, VNG remains committed to proceeding with its public debut in the near future.